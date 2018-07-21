Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Said Something Dopey Again

Socialist/Communist Bernie Sanders tweeted out a video clip featuring gaffe-prone Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who dramatically won the congressional seat in NY 14 against the powerful incumbent Joe Crowley. She is unappealingly far-left politically, but the 28-year old is mostly photogenic and has a sweet manner.

Bernie tweeted a clip with her making a statement on behalf of a far-left candidate running in Kansas. He didn’t directly quote her latest dopey comment and that was a good thing. The clip bore the caption, “Here in Kansas City [Kansas] with [Ocasio-Cortez] to support [Brent Welder] and flip this seat in November.”

What she actually said was funny for some of us.

“Hello everybody,” Ocasio-Cortez said, “um, so excited to be hopping on here, Senator Sanders’ account, and we’re here in Kansas City to rally for Brent Welder, we’re gonna flip this seat red in November!”

Here in Kansas City with @Ocasio2018 to support @BrentWelder and flip this seat in November. pic.twitter.com/RwH5NIhmoo — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 20, 2018

Usually ‘red’ signifies the Republican Party and ‘blue’ stands for Democrats, but she might have meant ‘red’ for Communist. That would certainly be appropriate. If it’s not what she meant, she just doesn’t know what she’s talking about.

Welder probably can’t win, but never say ‘never’. They’re also going to bat for another leftist in Kansas, James Thompson.

Bernie and O-Cortez are taking their routine to Missouri where Claire McCaskill is doing a little sidestepping.

Claire McCaskill has been mum about her party’s Socialist/Communist candidate. Her seat is vulnerable.

Ocasio-Cortez will be campaigning in St. Louis for Cori Bush, a fellow activist running as a Justice Democrat with hopes of defeating incumbent Democrat Rep. Lacy Clay, a member of Congress since 2001, in an August primary. McCaskill won’t endorse Bush but, like a typical slippery politician, she said she supports him. He’s hard-left.

She won’t support her friend Clay either.

Former Democratic Senator Joe Lieberman has been wisely pleading with Joe Crowley to run anyway as an Independent to defeat the little leftist O-Cortez before she takes the party down.