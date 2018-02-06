Alinsky Rule #13. “Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.” Cut off the support network and isolate the target from sympathy. Go after people and not institutions; people hurt faster than institutions.

Adam Schiff and his comrades in the media have been tearing down the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee with ad hominem attacks and wild accusations because he is exposing possible corruption at the highest levels of the DoJ and FBI. This is pure Alinsky.

MSM has been tearing Devin Nunes apart since he released the memo Americans really do need to read. You can read it here. Also of note is the Senate Judiciary criminal referral which was released yesterday. Although it’s heavily redacted, it shows evidence of a plot linked to Hillary operatives. You can read that here.

Alinsky Rule #3. “Whenever possible, go outside the expertise of the enemy.” Look for ways to increase insecurity, anxiety, and uncertainty.

Devin Nunes is Chair of the House Intelligence Committee and because he is trying to get to the truth and let Americans know what is going on, he is a target.

On ‘Hannity’ last night, he said the Justice Department abused a government surveillance program against a Trump campaign adviser.

“We have a clear link to Russia – you have a campaign who hired a law firm, who hire Fusion GPS, who hired a foreign agent, who then got information from the Russians on the other campaign,” the Republican chairman said.

“It seems like the counterintelligence investigation should have been opened up against the Hillary campaign when they got a hold of the dossier. But that didn’t happen, either,” Nunes said.

He added that he goes “by the old rule: whatever they accuse you of doing, they’re actually doing.”

Rep. Nunes and his committee will continue on despite the onslaught. These men are courageous.

Rep. Adam Schiff claimed that Rep. Devin Nunes collaborated on the memo with the White House. Devin Nunes has denied it although he has been accused of not denying it. The Daily Beast deceptively presented the Chairman’s answer as inconclusive.

FULL OF SCHIFF

What Chairman Nunes said under oath was, “I would just answer, as far as I know, no.”

That came up in a hearing when Democratic Rep. Mike Quigley asked him the question. Nunes can’t answer for everyone on his committee and told the truth – as far as he knows.

Anderson Cooper asked my congressman Lee Zeldin about it. Rep. Zeldin is very honest. I know that from experience. The representative came up with a great answer and a new way to respond to Adam Schiff’s lies.

He said, “Listen, I wasn’t in the meeting tonight that took place, but, Congressman Schiff, you could say, has been full of schiff at some times.”

The only problem I have with that is he’s full of Schiff most of the time.

Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin slams House Intelligence Committee’s top Democrat: “Congressman Schiff, you could say, has been full of schiff at some times. … Congressman Schiff keeps feeding all of these different talking points to the public” pic.twitter.com/quRYmAE6Gt — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) February 6, 2018

Devin Nunes and the members of his committee, along with Senator Grassley on the Senate Judiciary are American heroes. It is shocking that we have to even go through this. After eight years of a corrupt leftist administration, we have to deal with Pravda media and far-left politicians who think lying is a normal way of doing business. All that matters is winning to them because the end justifies the means.