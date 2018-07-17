All GOP Leaders Are Out Bashing Trump But Look Who They Are

THE MEDIA CLAIMS THE ENTIRE GOP IS LASHING OUT AGAINST TRUMP

The media is reporting today that the GOP leaders are lashing out against Trump for what most believe was not a great press conference with President Trump. However, the so-called “GOP leaders” don’t have all that many followers and they’re not leaders. They are establishment and the people are on to them.

When the President has great pressers, they go unnoticed, but we will grant the “Leaders” that most people believe his press conference wasn’t his shining moment. However, it’s dishonest to say the GOP leaders are against him — you need followers to be leaders. It’s the NeverTrumpers who are against him.

The Russian President is getting his wish and he is damaging U.S. political life in ways he never dreamed thanks to politicians and the media. The Democrats, the media, and NeverTrumpers can’t stop themselves from tearing into him.

You know what the takeaway for some of us is? It’s that he is trying to achieve peace. Putin said, “a lot of things changed for the better during today’s meeting.” Why isn’t that being discussed?

The President clearly isn’t convinced the intelligence services are correct about Putin interfering in our elections. It’s becoming a fatal flaw, especially since Russia and other nations always try to interfere. On the other hand, the President has every reason to distrust the DoJ/FBI.

It’s ironic that no one cared when Obama traveled the world apologizing for the USA, demeaning America. It’s also ironic that Obama did everything possible to appease Putin and few of these people cared.

The Democrats sounded unhinged yesterday as they demanded impeachment, trials, and even a coup for a bad presser. The “GOP Leaders” let that go.

NEVERTRUMPERS STRIKE AGAIN

The NeverTrumpers are also sounding hyperbolic and extreme.

SpeakerRyan declared: “There is no question that Russia interfered in our election and continued attempts to undermine democracy here and around the world…The president must appreciate that Russia is not our ally…no moral equivalence between the United States and Russia”

McConnell’s statement doesn’t reference Trump but we know who he means: “As the Leader has said many times, Russia is not our friend, and he agrees with the findings of the intelligence community regarding Russia’s efforts to interfere in our elections. Those positions have not changed.”

Sen. Bob Corker, a retiring senator who hates Trump, said, the President “made us look as a nation more like a pushover.” [Why didn’t he say that when Obama was actually a pushover?]

Mitt Romney called it “disgraceful” and “detrimental to our Democratic principles”.

Ever-hateful Jeff Flake tweeted: I never thought I would see the day when our American President would stand on the stage with the Russian President and place blame on the United States for Russian aggression. This is shameful.

Trump hater McCain issued a statement that was unrestrained acrimonious invective. This is his statement:

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator John McCain (R-AZ), Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, released the following statement today on President Trump’s meeting and press conference with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki:

“Today’s press conference in Helsinki was one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory. The damage inflicted by President Trump’s naiveté, egotism, false equivalence, and sympathy for autocrats is difficult to calculate. But it is clear that the summit in Helsinki was a tragic mistake.

“President Trump proved not only unable, but unwilling to stand up to Putin. He and Putin seemed to be speaking from the same script as the president made a conscious choice to defend a tyrant against the fair questions of a free press, and to grant Putin an uncontested platform to spew propaganda and lies to the world.

And on and on he goes:

“It is tempting to describe the press conference as a pathetic rout – as an illustration of the perils of under-preparation and inexperience. But these were not the errant tweets of a novice politician. These were the deliberate choices of a president who seems determined to realize his delusions of a warm relationship with Putin’s regime without any regard for the true nature of his rule, his violent disregard for the sovereignty of his neighbors, his complicity in the slaughter of the Syrian people, his violation of international treaties, and his assault on democratic institutions throughout the world.

“Coming close on the heels of President Trump’s bombastic and erratic conduct towards our closest friends and allies in Brussels and Britain, today’s press conference marks a recent low point in the history of the American Presidency. That the president was attended in Helsinki by a team of competent and patriotic advisors makes his blunders and capitulations all the more painful and inexplicable.

“No prior president has ever abased himself more abjectly before a tyrant. Not only did President Trump fail to speak the truth about an adversary; but speaking for America to the world, our president failed to defend all that makes us who we are—a republic of free people dedicated to the cause of liberty at home and abroad. American presidents must be the champions of that cause if it is to succeed. Americans are waiting and hoping for President Trump to embrace that sacred responsibility. One can only hope they are not waiting totally in vain.”

OTHERS ARE RUNNING TO SUPPORT HIM

Lou Dobbs thinks the whole thing is ridiculous. The Fox Business host said late Monday that he thinks the president “handled himself perfectly” during a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“What would it have taken to satisfy the morons on those clips?” Dobbs asked.

“We’ve had a series of presidents who were outright jokes,” Dobbs added. “And I’m talking Clinton. I’m talking Bush, and I’m talking Obama. The fact this country survived those three folks is amazing to me.”

Tucker Carlson and Greg Gutfeld aren’t buying it either.

OTHERS IN SUPPORT ARE MORE IN LINE WITH THE PEOPLE

I think a lot of Americans see the “leaders” as self-aggrandizing stuffed shirts.

It seems 90% disagree with my original hopeful take on this summit. So be it. I simply am not worried about Russia. The whole Russia mantra seems like one more engineered complaint, the last hurrah in a two-year hissy fit over a coronation for Hillary Clinton that never happened. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 17, 2018

The former CIA Director and Communist John Brennan doesn’t even know the constitutional definition of treason and called the President “treasonous.” Investigative reporter Sharyl Atkisson took care of him.

What would an intel official who speaks like this be willing to do using his official office and intel tools… to protect the nation from what he views as this sort of threat? (Reminder: Brennan was CIA Director during election and after Trump was elected, during transition.) https://t.co/Nau0re4qsm — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) July 16, 2018