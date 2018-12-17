All New Homes Must Be Solar in Statist California by 2020

Commiefornia will force all residents to abide by their agenda, especially if it concerns climate change. A case in point, California will become the first state in the nation to require all newly built homes to be solar-powered, according to the Los Angeles Times.

If you don’t go along with the agenda, they will force you.

The new law applies to all single-family and multifamily residences of three stories or less.

Under the guise of climate change, the thugs can make you do anything they want.

The Energy Commission estimates that solar panels will save homeowners an average of $19,000 over 30 years, but this doesn’t help with the upfront cost — solar panels will reportedly add about $8,400 to the price of a single-family home.

We are no longer a nation of science, facts, and free will. We are the collective.

Statism of the left carries on to every issue, and they don’t care what anyone thinks. Chuck Schumer has promised to take on the Texas ruling overturning Obamacare, and the Democrat party is gradually pushing Single Payer as a substitute. The foreigners who care nothing for our values will keep flooding in illegally, thousands a day. Despite the growing deficit, the Democrats will keep spending and taxing whether anyone likes it or not. Any Republican who gets in their way will be destroyed.

Oh, yes, they will take away your guns and your right to self-defense.

Sadly, people don’t even know what’s happening to them. Look at California and weep. It’s our future, and we will be forced to accept it.