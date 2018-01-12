All of Mexico Is Level 2 – Immediately Close Borders Our Borders

The State Department issued new travel warnings for parts of Mexico on Wednesday, advising American travelers to entirely avoid five regions due to crime. In fact, the entire country is dangerous. Th remaining states of Mexico are worse or they are level 2.

In general, the State Department gave Mexico a level 2 travel warning for the ENTIRE COUNTRY, encouraging travelers to exercise increased caution in general.

A level 2 warning according to the advisory: “Violent crime, such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery, is widespread.”

Mexico is extremely dangerous and the dangerous people are moving across our borders.

If we don’t close our borders, the widespread Mexican culture of crime will become our culture. It already has done so to a degree and the threat is growing exponentially. The cartel members now live among us according to news reports and they live in “sleepy towns.” With the U.S.’s rising drug and death culture, we need to become more aware.

The latest advisory gives five Mexican states the same warning level as risky travel destinations like Syria, Yemen and Somalia.

Following is a map of Mexico’s five states the U.S. deemed most dangerous, as well as the general warnings across the rest of the country.

The advisory tells Americans “do not travel” to the five Mexican coastal states of Sinaloa, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, and Tamaulipas. It also suggests exercising “increased caution” or “reconsider travel” to other parts of the country.

Last year, Mexico’s homicide rate was the deadliest on record, according to the Guardian, with 23,101 murder investigations opened.



Eleven additional Mexican states received a level 3 warning, meaning “reconsider travel.”

Level 3 indicates “Violent crime and gang activity are common in parts…” and if you are a government employee, “U.S. government employees may travel outside San Luis Potosi city only during daylight hours on toll roads. U.S. government employees must remain within San Luis Potosi city between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m.”

The country’s main tourism destinations — Cancún, the Mayan Riviera, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Nayarit, and Mexico City — have no travel restrictions, Mexico’s tourism secretariat said in a statement.

There is a caveat however, they’re not safe either, check the links. I have been to one of their main tourist destinations, Puerto Vallarta, and in the one week I was there, I walked into an armed bank robbery and missed by a few feet a shootout between police and gang members. That’s the safe spot. The people were very nice, the food was great, the scenery was beautiful, but the place is overrun with criminals and if you owned a timeshare there, it has likely been seized by now.

Sinaloa is level 4, a ‘do not travel area’, because “Violent crime is widespread. Criminal organizations are based and operating in Sinaloa state.”

And all these cartels are here, with us, shall we let more in? Democrats and some Republicans say YES. Despite the fact that they’re here, in the US, with us, now, and, I can’t emphasize that enough, some of them are Hezbollah terrorists.

They are coming over and under the wall we do have, they are plowing through tunnels and using illegals to transport, many now live among us, they fly drugs overhead tied to drones, and all Democrats and some Republicans are wiling to give for border control is a little over $2 billion. They are not serious about protecting the United States. Face it, they don’t give a damn.