ALL REMAINING MEMBERS OF THE CARAVAN ARE IN THE USA

The remaining members of the caravan were not stopped.

The caravan of illegal aliens financed by far-left groups, including Soros groups according to CNS News, have accomplished their mission.

What a message this sends to the world. Whether you are a criminal, a terrorist, a welfare queen, a communist, no matter what your desire you can get into the USA and no one can stop you.

Trump tried but no one is helping him and he can’t do it alone.

The last group of caravan asylum seekers from Central America are now in the U.S. So far, 220 members have crossed the border, most illegally. The president tweeting in part, this: He said our southern border is under siege. Congress must act now to change our wake and ineffective immigration laws. Must build a wall.

They won’t.