All the Many Lies of ‘Credible’ Christine Blasey Ford

Wouldn’t it be interesting if Credible Blasey Ford had to answer for her lies during her “100 percent” certain testimony about Judge Kavanaugh?

LELAND WASN’T THERE

Her lie about her friend Leland Keyser attending the 1982 party should be investigated. When Credible Christine was questioned about it during the hearing, she threw her friend under the bus and said Leland has dealing with health problems and she’s glad she’s getting the help she needs.

Ms. Keyser has doubled down on her statement in a letter to the Senate Judiciary.

A BUNCH OF LIES

As reporter James Hirsen stated, the claim is patently false. That’s not all. She gave five different accounts of the number of the people at the party; can’t remember the leaks to reporters; lied about being afraid to fly’ and doesn’t know who paid for the polygraph or her lawyer.

She was also very vague about those scam gofundme pages that are over $700,000.

THIS IS A BIG LIE

This is a big lie because it’s the excuse for remembering her suppressed memory of the assault.

Another apparent lie that Paul Sperry reported yesterday, concerns the entire core of her story – the house remodeling and remembering why she is claustrophobic.

The 2012 remodel of her home is what spurred the memories of her traumatic groping experience with Brett Kavanaugh 30 years before. The only problem is the house was remodeled in 2008, according to government records.

Like Ann Coulter said:

The members of the Duke lacrosse team. https://t.co/iBiGxqjsk8 — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 28, 2018

SHE’S WELL OF BUT NOT PAYING FOR A THING — WHY?

Sperry found that Ms. Blasey is quite well off yet she is paying for nothing.

BREAKING: Christine and Russell Ford’s home in Palo Alto has an assessed value of $1.8 million & a current market value of $3.3 million, yet she is raising hundreds of thousands of dollars from crowd funding & paying nothing out of pocket to her pro bono Democrat activist lawyers — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) September 29, 2018

Sperry also brought up the obvious in a tweet: If Ford cannot remember where she was, how she got there, what day it was, who all was there, or how she got home, how can she be “100%” certain Kavanaugh was there & sexually assaulted her? Nobody asked her this ridiculously obvious question (incl the well-paid cipher Mitchell).

OOPS, SHE LIKELY KNEW KAVANAUGH WAS A TOP CANDIDATE FOR SCOTUS IN 2012

Sperry mentioned something else we already reported. Just before Credible Christine allegedly told a therapist about her repressed memories, Jeffrey Toobin wrote that Mitt Romney was tapping Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court.

“On March 26, 2012 — just weeks before Ford came out to her therapist about Kavanaugh — Jeffrey Toobin wrote a big story in The New Yorker trashing Kavanaugh & warning Romney could tap him for SC if he won the election that year,” Sperry tweeted.

… going on at the time. On March 26, 2012 — just weeks before Ford came out to her therapist about Kavanaugh — Jeffrey Toobin wrote a big story in The New Yorker trashing Kavanaugh & warning Romney could tap him for SC if he won the election that year:https://t.co/OoHAjzb8IW — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) September 27, 2018

Nothing suspicious here at all. Don’t get conspiratorial now.

THIS IS VERY LOGICAL

Not sure how sound body language is. It’s not a science but this is very interesting.