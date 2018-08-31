All the Times Racist Dems Used the Expression “Monkey Around”

Twitter user Rich Weinstein, who goes by the handle, ‘Phillyrich1’, did a nice job of compiling video clips of racist Dems who said, ‘Monkey around’.
They must be racists. If Rep. Ron DeSantis is a racist for telling Floridians not to ‘monkey around’ with socialism, then these Democrats are racists too.
Thread by @phillyrich1: “I’m old enough to remember when the Dems didn’t think “Monkey Around” was racist. Adam Schiff Sorry, your browser doesn’t support embedded v […]”
Ditto! Amen! Right On!
Great work! Monkeys have feelings, so where’s PETA?