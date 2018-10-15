All You Need to Know About the President’s ’60 Minutes’ Grilling

President Trump fiercely defended his presidency as a combative Lesley Stahl interrupted and asked one-sided questions during his ’60 Minutes’ interview. As Eric Bolling said, they used “a disingenuous tactic of cutting to Stahl narrating over video. Easy to see they are scrambling to redirect the narrative.”

The President called out the “dishonest media,” defending his relationships with Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, expressing mistrust in unnamed aides and, when Lesley Stahl overstepped, he pointed out that “I’m president and you’re not.”

Stahl tried to pin Trump down with a pledge not to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

“I don’t pledge anything,” Trump said. “But I will tell you, I have no intention of doing that. I think it’s a very unfair investigation because there was no collusion of any kind.”

“I don’t want to pledge,” he added. “Why should I pledge to you? If I pledge, I’ll pledge. I don’t have to pledge to you. But I have … I have no intention of doing that.”

STAHL WANTS HIM TO BE NASTY TO PUTIN

Stahl, unhappy with his handling of Putin, noted that Moscow is suspected in multiple assassinations of critics. Trump didn’t deny that Putin could be behind such things, but took a “mind our own business” approach.

“Of course they shouldn’t do it,” Trump said, “but it’s not our country.”

Trump acknowledged that Russia meddled in the election.

“They meddled,” he said. “But I think China meddled, too. And I think, frankly, China is a bigger problem.”

KIM JONG-UN

Stahl also pressed Trump about his overtures to Kim Jong-un.

“I get along with him really well,” Trump said of Kim. “I have a good energy with him. I have a good chemistry with him. Look at the horrible threats that were made. No more threats. No more threats.”

He explained that saying he “loved” him is just an expression, but the media refuses to understand.

Lesley Stahl on Kim Jong Un: “He presides over a cruel kingdom of repression, gulags, starvation…slave labor, public executions. This is a guy you love?”

GENERAL MATTIS IS ‘SORT OF A DEMOCRAT’

Stahl asked about General Mattis leaving and the President said he may leave and he’s “sort of a Democrat”.

“He may leave,” Trump said of Mattis. “I mean, at some point, everybody leaves. Everybody. People leave. That’s Washington.”

When asked if Mattis had to instruct him on NATO, he said it wasn’t true.

“No, it’s not true,” Trump said. “Frankly, I like Gen. Mattis [but] I think I know more about it than he does.”

CLIMATE CHANGE

He was asked about climate change, a Democrat religion currently used to stir hysteria.

DISHONEST MEDIA, “I’M PRESIDENT AND YOU’RE NOT”

Asked what he has learned and what he was most surprised by since becoming president.

“So I always used to say the toughest people are Manhattan real estate guys and blah, blah. Now I say they’re babies,” Trump said.

Trump and Stahl had a testy exchange over his distrust of the media.

“I never knew how dishonest the media was and I really mean it,” Trump said. “I’m not saying that as a soundbite. I never knew how dishonest.”

Stahl sought to stop the attack, saying, “I’m going to change the subject again.” But Trump then directed his criticism at his interviewer.

“Well, no, even the way you asked me a question, like, about [family] separation [of illegal immigrants at the border]. When I say, ‘Obama did it,’ you don’t want to talk about it.”

“I disagree, but I don’t want to have that fight with you,” Stahl said.

“Lesley, it’s okay,” Trump replied. “In the meantime, I’m president and you’re not.”

What Don Bongino says.

Look what is hanging in the White House.

