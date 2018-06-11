Alleged Trump Doctrine of “We’re America B*tch” Triggers Snowflakes

The Trump Doctrine is trending on twitter and it has triggered the left. It doesn’t take much to do that these days. Jeffrey Goldberg, Editor in Chief at The Atlantic, asked officials in the Trump administration to define the “Trump doctrine” and he received a slew of responses.

He found just the right one to send the snowflakes into manic episodes on social media — “We’re America b*tch”.

“The Trump Doctrine is ‘We’re America, Bitch.’ That’s the Trump Doctrine,” a “senior White House official with direct access to the president and his thinking” told Goldberg.

One friend of Trump’s allegedly offered this: “There’s the Obama Doctrine and the ‘Fuck Obama’ Doctrine. We’re the ‘Fuck Obama’ Doctrine.” He was referring to the fact that they are canceling Obama’s policies. He said it’s justified and is not being done because it’s Obama. It’s the policies.

Today’s hysteria on social media over the alleged doctrine is a good follow up to Robert De Niro’s performance at the Tony Awards last night. What De Niro did and said is fine with the left, but if anything remotely like it comes from the other side, it sends the opposition into convulsions, as Michelle Malkin noticed.

Now all the civility hypocrites who cheered Bobby “F**k Trump” DeNiro and Samantha “Ivanka is a C–t” Bee will get their panties in a wad over “We’re America, Bitch.” https://t.co/2CpefU2DNr — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) June 11, 2018

ANOTHER OPPORTUNITY TO TRASH TRUMP

The twitter thread is mostly a “trash Trump” thread for the opposition, including the Never Trumpers.

Fake Conservative Bill Kristol never misses a beat in putting down the President. Apparently, he didn’t like Obama either. If he can do better, he needs to tell us how instead of just bashing everyone else.

Obama: We’re leading from behind.

Trump: We’re America, bitch!

America: We can do a lot better than either of these. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 11, 2018

Democratic strategist for Hillary Clinton and John Kerry, Peter Daou thinks that the Second Amendment has got to go so he used the moment to say the GOP shrugs while children are slaughtered in their classrooms. The left doesn’t want to do the obvious to protect the children — harden the schools.

Yes, we’re America, where children are slaughtered in classrooms while the GOP shrugs. https://t.co/LjuXiF2ZUk — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) June 11, 2018

Freelance journalist Kaz Weldin thinks America is the land of the freebies.

Only industralized nation without paid maternity leave

Country with the highest healthcare spending per person

Home to the highest incarceration rate in the world

We have as many guns as people

Highest rate of infant mortality in any industralized nation We’re America, bitch. pic.twitter.com/lrdAjYPZO5 — Kaz Weida (@kazweida) June 11, 2018

You get the idea.

WHEN THE LEFT PSYCHOANALYZES THE RIGHT, YOU GET HASH

Editor Goldberg thinks he knows what Trump means to his followers. But he’s mostly clueless on who Trump’s followers actually are:

To Trump’s followers, “We’re America, Bitch” could be understood as a middle finger directed at a cold and unfair world, one that no longer respects American power and privilege. To much of the world, however, and certainly to most practitioners of foreign and national-security policy, “We’re America, Bitch” would be understood as self-isolating, and self-sabotaging.

Most of Trump’s followers just want a real American president, a pragmatic American, one who brings back jobs, one who thinks outside the political prison. They don’t want a Marxist or a Socialist USA. These so-called intellectuals are the ones who want to make everything “fair”.

Goldberg did admit this type of attitude was good during the 1979 Iran hostage crisis. He thinks it would have been better during the Iran nuke deal than Obama’s because there were times “Iran drove the process.”

There were a number of other suggestions as to what the Trump doctrine is. One said, “No friends, no enemies.”

One senior national security official thinks: “Permanent destabilization creates American advantage.” Trump, he said, “believes that keeping allies and adversaries alike perpetually off-balance necessarily benefits the United States.”

There is more and you can read it here.

THE LEFT IS AFRAID

The author feels a sense of urgency in understanding Trump and his “doctrine” and, with the negotiations ongoing with Kim Jong-un, he says, “the pace of potentially cataclysmic disruption will quicken in the coming days.”

“And so, understanding Trump’s foreign-policy doctrine is more urgent than ever,” the editor in chief added.

The left is really afraid of Trump.

Administration officials and friends of the president who spoke with Goldberg believe Trump “is rebuilding American power after an eight-year period of willful dissipation.”

They needn’t be so afraid of a traditional American. It will be okay.