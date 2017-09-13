Almost Blacklisted Websites, Disappearing Conservatives

A new research report written by mathematician and DefyCCC editor, Leo Goldstein, alleges that Google’s search function is biased against conservative news sites, and specifically notes that the topics of climate change and other political issues are being impacted.

Anyone who has researched on google over the years know that is true. Whenever I searched for a particular topic, conservative or right-leaning sites came up in the search but that is no longer true.

Goldstein’s report was based on research conducted through Alexa. He stated that Google’s search functionality “is found to be biased in favor of left/liberal domains,” and “against conservative domains” with what he calls a confidence of 95 percent. Hard-left domains are heavily disproportionately favored over conservative sites and some are hand-picked for prominence.

Facebook and Twitter are also no friend to conservatives. It’s the power of a monopoly.

The right-wing is being silenced.

Popular Conservative and Libertarian sites have been all but blacklisted according to Mr. Goldstein. Powerline Blog, Drudge Report, American Thinker, InstaPundit, PJ Media, and Gateway Pundit all received an email from Leo Goldstein warning them that their websites had been “almost blacklisted” by Google.

The email reads:

“Dear Editors,” he wrote in the email. “You might be interested to learn, that your websites have been almost blacklisted by Google. “Almost blacklisted” means that Google search artificially downranks results from your websites to such extent that you lose 55% – 75% of possible visitors traffic from Google. This sitution [sic] is probably aggravated by secondary effects, because many users and webmasters see Google ranking as a signal of trust.”

This result is reported in my paper published in WUWT. The findings are consistent with multiple prior results, showing Google left/liberal bias, and pro-Hillary skew of Google search in the elections.

Concluding his article, he wrote, “I write to all of them to give you opportunity to discuss this matter among yourselves. Even if Google owes nothing to your publications, it certainly owes good faith to the users of its search. Intentionally hiding conservative and/or libertarian websites from the customers is an obvious breach of good faith.”

This is not surprising given the culture at Google.

Google recently fired an engineer simply for written musings to colleagues about the problems of the overly PC and blatantly anti-conservative culture.

Abortion in America is one site that has seen a steep decline in traffic since Google employed their censors.

The Sentinel’s numbers went down from 20,000 to 50,000 unique users a day to 4,000 to 9,000 a day. We have not seen numbers this low since we began nearly seven years ago.

Google, Facebook and Twitter are cracking down on “conspiracy theories” showing up in search queries. They have added real-life “evaluators” to help analyze and monitor.

They are censoring. There is no doubt.

These evaluators or censors have guidelines to “flag” content that is “misleading” or are “hoaxes” in their opinion, or appear “abusive”. According to their leftist perspectives, they are demoting “low-quality content”.

No one is doing a thing about it. This should terrify you.