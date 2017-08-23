Alt-Left Is Planning a Civil War Nov 4 to Overturn US Government, Media Blames Trump

The Revolutionary Communist Party, Antifa, and god knows who else are planning massive rallies to “end the Fascist regime”. According to one website at revcom.us, people are living in terror. This allegedly includes immigrants [illegal], Latinos, Blacks, LGBTQ, Muslims, refugees, the poor, the unhealthy who can’t get healthcare, the whole world, the whole planet, and so on.

The “nightmare must end”, they say. They are the ones who hand out all the ‘No!’ signs you see, which were alleged to be the brainchild of domestic terrorist Bill Ayers.

These violent leftists are taking to the streets in New York City, Austin, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco o November 4.

One of their lunatic members, Andy Zee, wrote of violence being acceptable as do the AntiFa:

“There is a break with what have been the norms we confront, and to deal with this there must be a break with the “normal” ways people seek change from government. The normal forms of petition and protest DO NOT APPLY with Trump—even as they have been difficult enough under the normal functioning of this system,” writes Zee.

“Sharp agitation” and “politically provocative actions” must be employed to achieve the complete overthrow of the administration, according to Zee.

Zee cites The Coming Civil War by Bob Avakian, “the Chairman of the Revolutionary Communist Party and architect of the new synthesis of communism,” as a template for the planned unrest.

The violence is always blamed on President Trump and his supporters because he dares speak and they dare listen, but the violence comes from the alt-left except for the Charlottesville event. The media will not condemn them. You have to go to Fox Business to hear outright condemnation.

Antifa is also at every event with Revcom. They describe themselves as anarcho-communists but the media refuses to do more than admit they use violence to achieve peace as they fight fascism and white supremacy. Antifa are themselves fascists and they are supremacists who believe they have the right to dictate to others.

The NY Times, CNN, The Washington Post and now The New Yorker have served as apologists for the radical militants because their goals are so sympathetic according to these hard-left authors of our mainstream media.

The Atlantic explains Antifa traces its roots to the 1920s and ’30s, when militant leftists battled fascists in the streets of Germany, Italy, and Spain. They leave out the fact that they are modeled after the paramilitary wing of the 1932 German communist party. They are merely “activists” to the Atlantic.

Antifa are a wing of an international movement aimed at the heart of Capitalism and all the West stands for. Make no mistake about that. They are looking for war and the media is aiding and abetting them.

We don’t know who funds Antifa but George Soros certainly could be one of the funding sources. There are reports that they are funded by The Alliance for Global Justice: Refuse Fascism and Soros’s foundations are contributors to that organization. Why no one is investigating Soros is a mystery.

We know that Soros has ties to at least 30 major newspapers and media outlets.

Unions and large crony corporations are also said to be funding these violent antics.

Antifa Terrorists Paid to Cause Chaos didn’t get paid? 😑 Demand “GEORGE SOROS WHERES OUR MONEY!!”😑😑😑 pic.twitter.com/tdqkAtfdqC — tom alex (@rejialex7) August 20, 2017

As Brent Bozell and Tim Graham wrote in Newsbusters the media is justifying the violence of the left.

Yet Brian Stelter on CNN’s Reliable Sources email last night described Trump’s attacks on the media as “poison”. Don Lemon irrationally ranted last night that Trump wants a “civil war”. Part of his insane argument was that Trump keeps saying the Left isn’t going to stop at Confederate statues. The complete lack of self-awareness is remarkable.

Remember when the terrorists marched in NYC calling for the death of cops? Look here to see who provided the signs. Obama aligned with them, Hillary did, the media does.