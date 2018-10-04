Amazing Coincidences Surrounding Mrs. Ford You Might Not Know

We’re sure all of this is just an amazing set of coincidences, and ‘amazing’ is the correct word.

As we know, Mrs. Blasey Ford’s “beach friend” Monica McLean was at Rehoboth Beach at the same time Mrs. Ford wrote her letter to Sen. Dianne Feinstein while she too was in Rehoboth Beach. McLean probably helped her write it in a way that would get attention and protect her. Blasey Ford denied having help writing the letter while under oath.

According to Blasey’s ex-boyfriend Brian Merrick, Christine Blasey helped McLean, now a retired FBI agent, to prepare for the polygraph, given Blasey’s background in psychology. That’s important because she claimed she never helped anyone prepare for a polygraph.

What people probably don’t know is McLean was an FBI public relations representative in the office of Preet Bharara, an anti-Trumper who once worked for Chuck Schumer on the Judiciary.

Chew on that for a while.

THERE IS EVIDENCE AND OTHER COINCIDENCES

An Aug. 11, 2009, release by the Southern District of New York lists Jim Margolin and Monica McLean as FBI Public Information Office contacts. Additionally, a 2009 CNN article describes McLean as the spokeswoman for the FBI’s New York office, the Epoch Times reports.

McLean’s former PR partner Jim Margolin is involved in the Michael Cohen case.

References to McLean appear to have been scrubbed between 2009 and 2016, or at least there’s a suspicious paucity of them.

Mike Bromwich appeared on the scene to defend Mrs. Ford and he has longstanding ties to the DOJ and FBI. He is Andrew McCabe’s attorney.

Bharara prosecuted the Prevezon case and a defense lawyer in that case was Natalia Vesselnitskaya who was one of the instigators in the Trump Jr. Tower meeting.

It’s all one big happy family.