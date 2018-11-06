‘Amazing Grace’ at MO Trump Rally Will Give Supporters Goose Bumps

During the Missouri rally last night, a woman suddenly became ill and fainted. The President stopped the rally while she was administered to and eventually taken out in a stretcher. The President consoled her and asked the audience to say a little prayer. That’s when the audience broke out singing “Amazing Grace”. These are the people the Democrats constantly demonize.

The woman appears to be okay today.

Missouri crowd breaks into “Amazing Grace” as Trump campaign rally attendee is removed on a stretcher after being given medical attention. https://t.co/1cmKpkIa4H pic.twitter.com/9YHFSzQhGS — ABC News (@ABC) November 6, 2018

People are going to the polls right now and voting #Republican down the line.#RedTsunami occurred during #AmazingGrace at President Trump Rally. Never will you see this by #Bluewave Democratpic.twitter.com/u6SrB6XMrX — _Christene_ (@_Christene_) November 6, 2018

THE LIE

After the rally, people on the left started spreading a false rumor that Josh Hawley left the rally early. It is a bald-faced lie that the President corrected in a tweet today.

Trump tweeted: There is a rumor, put out by the Democrats, that Josh Hawley of Missouri left the Arena last night early. It is Fake News. He met me at the plane when I arrived, spoke at the great Rally, & stayed to the very end. In fact, I said goodbye to him and left before he did. Deception!

Rush Limbaugh was the warm-up act

Rush returned to his hometown, Cape Girardeau, for the rally. He began by calling out Democrats for calling Republicans ‘divisive’ when it is Democrats who haven’t accepted the election results even now.

The enormous crowd chanted, “USA! USA!” when he entered the stage and he said he was hoping they would chant something else.

Then he talked about Russia and Hillary’s collusion. That’s when they chanted, “Lock her up”.

Limbaugh mentioned Obama’s pulling crowds of 1,000, 2,000, Biden can’t fill a phone booth but Trump’s numbers are remarkable. No other politician has a connection to voters like Trump, he said, and Washington can’t stand it. They’re jealous.

Trump also talked about the dangers facing our country with the biggest dangers coming from within.

ON A SOUR NOTE, CNN’S FORMER FOX HOST SLAMMED HANNITY AS A LIAR

Sean Hannity was also part of the introduction to the rally. His former colleague and far-left loon Alisyn Camerota, now a CNN babe, bashed him. She’s just jealous.

“Who does he think he’s fooling by saying he had no idea he was going to be invited up there?” Camerota, a host of CNN’s New Day and former Fox News anchor, said. “Here’s what’s going on at Fox: They know, vaguely, that they’re not supposed to have one of their hosts endorse a candidate or a party, but Sean Hannity can’t help himself.”

Alisyn Camerota on Sean Hannity, who campaigned with Trump: “Who does he think he’s fooling by saying he had no idea he was going to be invited up there? Here’s what’s going on at Fox: They know, vaguely, that they’re not supposed to have one of their hosts endorse a candidate” pic.twitter.com/4NoTqyQZdg — New Day (@NewDay) November 6, 2018

How does she know? Does she have her crystal ball polished up?