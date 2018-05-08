Amazing Pro-2nd Amendment Student Organized Nationwide Grassroots Walkout

“ALL TYRANNY NEEDS TO GAIN A FOOTHOLD IS FOR PEOPLE OF GOOD CONSCIENCE TO REMAIN SILENT. “

A student named Will Riley organized a nationwide 16-minute walkout for the Second Amendment. He didn’t have a lot of participation, partly because schools didn’t back it. But, as he says, at least it was actually grassroots unlike the anti-2nd Amendment protests.

“I think all of our constitutional rights are important, but I think the Second Amendment is somewhat special in that it’s meant to protect the others,” he said. “It’s so important right now because no one is calling to repeal the other amendments, but if you repeal one, then you set the precedent that it’s something you can do.”

He set up a website, Stand for the Second. He even has a hotline to report uncooperative schools.

While Riley expected some pushback from schools that hosted and “encouraged” gun control demonstrations, he indicated that reactions to Stand for the Second from other students have been “overwhelmingly positive” so far.

This student is amazing.