Amazon Bans a Best Selling Book, “A History of the Palestinian People”

Bestselling book, A History of the Palestinian People: From Ancient Times to the Modern Era, has been banned by Amazon. It no longer appears on the website. The book is blank.

The 120-page blank book created by Israeli author, publicist and editor Assaf A. Voll reached a ranking of 341 in the All Books category, a ranking of 49 in History, and #1 in Middle East History on Amazon.com.

At the time, Amazon described it as “the comprehensive and extensive review of some 3,000 years of Palestinian history.” The book is available in Arabic and Hebrew.

Amazon said it was banned because of poor customer feedback and refunds. Voll had included a preview button showing the book was blank but the description was definitely not clear. In any case, Voll said the joke has run its course.

Blank books are meant to be jokes. I personally bought a blank book, Reasons to Vote for Democrats as a joke. Outside of chapter titles, it’s completely blank. It’s still for sale. Apparently, that’s okay because it’s dissing Democrats.

If there going to ban, perhaps they shouldn’t do it selectively

As The Jewish Press notes, Amazon sells T-Shirts that erase the Jewish State and replace it with “Palestine”. They also sell the virulently anti-Semitic book The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion, which is replete with anti-Semitic lies.

Asked why they still sold the Protocols, Amazon replied, “Amazon strongly believes that providing open access to written speech, no matter how hateful or ugly, is one of the most important things we do. And because we think the best remedy for offensive speech is more speech, we also make available to readers the ability to make their own voices heard and express their views about this and all our titles in reviews and ratings.”

Barnes and Noble was selling it but just banned it. It can still be found if you google it.