Sessions Responds to Chairman Nunes’ Threats to Hold Him in Contempt

Two weeks ago, the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee has subpoened records he said he needs to investigate several cases before the committee, including FISA abuse. On Sunday, he said he would move to hold Attorney General Jeff Sessions in contempt of Congress for not handing over the documents.

Nunes pointed out that the DoJ has repeatedly denied Congress records or heavily redacted them claiming they violate national security, when in fact, they have not.

The DoJ was just caught red-handed lying and redacting to protect Jim Comey — check it out.

Sessions has responded to Nunes’s threat:

“Disclosure of responsive information to such requests can risk severe consequences, including potential loss of human lives, damage to relationships with valued international partners, compromise of ongoing criminal investigations, and interference with intelligence activities,” stated the May, 3 letter from Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd.

Sara Carter reported that Chairman Nunes is not buying it:

But Nunes is not buying it. He warned Sessions that ignoring deadlines requested by Congress will result in contempt. Nunes also referred to comments lambasting Special Counsel Robert Mueller by U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III, who said in a Virginia Federal Court Friday, “we don’t want anyone in this country with unfettered power. It’s unlikely you’re going to persuade me the special prosecutor has power to do anything he or she wants…The American people feel pretty strongly that no one has unfettered power.”

The DoJ has refused to provide Nunes with the documents he says he needs to probe the issues before the committee. The DoJ writes:

“After careful evaluation and following consultations with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the White House, the Department has determined that, consistent with applicable law and longstanding Executive Branch policy, it is not in a position to provide the information responsive to your request regarding a specific individual,” the letter states.

NUNES STATEMENTS ABOUT HOLDING SESSIONS IN CONTEMPT