Amazon Charity Lets a Hate Group Decide Who Gets the Funds

Trump was right again. Jeff Bezo’s Amazon is corrupting America.

Amazon has a charitable program called Smile that dispenses funds under the direction of an anti-Christian hate group. The far-left hate group, The Southern Poverty Law Center and the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control.

The results are as expected. The prominent Christian legal group Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) is prevented from participating because SPLC, which is anti-Christian, has decided they are a hate group.

The Daily Signal describes the ADF: The legal powerhouse, which fights for religious freedom, is awaiting decisions in two more landmark free speech cases it argued this term before the high court. It is counted as one of the most successful legal advocacy organizations in the country.

The ADF specializes in 1st Amendment law and has won cases at the Supreme Court level.

The SPLC labels normal conservative organizations as hate groups and often has to delete false articles.

Amazon said the SPLC is establishing the criteria. The SPLC participates in the Smile program so they can push harcore leftist causes. It’s a conflict of interest.

The Daily Caller researched some of the organizations the SPLC did approve for the Smile program and it’s quite shocking:

The Islamic Center of Jersey City whose imam calls Jews “apes and pigs” and wants to kill them all is allowed to participate.

The Islamic Society of North America, (ISNA), also participates even though they are unindicted co-conspirators in the Holy Land Foundation trial of 2009.

ICNA participates and they promote the establishment of an Islamic caliphate and has ties to a radical Pakistani political group, Jamaat-e-Islami.

The Nation of Islam’s New York headquarters is eligible for donations through Amazon Smile and the SPLC itself has called the organization a hate group.

Amazon Smile users can also donate to Muhammad Mosque No. 24, an arm of the Nation of Islam located in Richmond, Virginia. The group advocates for black nationalism and is open about its affiliation with the Nation of Islam.

A Nation of Islam affiliate in Springfield, Mass., is also participating in the program. The group blames Jews in the media for “crucifying” prominent black people, including Michael Jackson and Bill Cosby.

In other words, Christians and Jews are out and radical, murderous religious groups are in because the far-left SPLC wants it that way.

I love Amazon but I have to give up Prime and buying on Amazon. This just isn’t tolerable.