America Haters Win! George Washington’s Church Erases All Traces of Him

Nothing says hate America like condemning George Washington for owning slaves, something that was a legal common practice hundreds of years ago. Leaders at the church George Washington attended decided that a plaque honoring the first president of the United States will be removed because some worshippers find it unacceptable.

Christ Church in Alexandria, Virginia will also take down the memorial to Robert E. Lee.

The lunatics say people don’t feel safe.

“The plaques in our sanctuary make some in our presence feel unsafe or unwelcome,” leaders said, a reference to the fact that Washington was a slaveholder.

“Some visitors and guests who worship with us choose not to return because they receive an unintended message from the prominent presence of the plaques.”

“Many in our congregation feel a strong need for the church to stand clearly on the side of ‘all are welcome- no exceptions,'” they concluded.

This is the mass insanity the leftists want Americans to accept. They plan to erase our past and replace it with Marxist heroes.