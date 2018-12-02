‘America Is Trash’, Red States Are ‘Hee Haw’ Say University Students

In a video published Friday, Slightly Offens*ve’s Elijah Schaffer interviewed students at the University of Southern California. Some expressed pure hate for their own country and countrymen. Why are they here then?

“America is trash and I look forward to the day it burns down,” one student said while rushing off.

If so, why doesn’t he leave and go to a country he does like, if there is one?

One was asked to describe America and she said, it’s “not freedom”. She would describe it as “Hee Haw”, all those red states, Republicans and Conservatives, we are “trying to vote them out, but it’s not really happening until they all die off kinda”.

There were other students who presented sane, intelligent perspectives. As one asked, does it make sense to support foreign nationals and not conservatives in your own country?