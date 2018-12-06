America the Lawless, No Control Over Elites & Soon We’ll Have No Money

We are becoming little Russia and leftists are seizing control. They are taking our money, our rights, our free speech and right to self-defense, and they do it all in the name of freedom and social justice. The media aids and abets the furthest left Democrats. We have few allies. President Trump and some Republicans still care about the United States. At least we have them. What happens if they can’t turn this hot mess around?

SOCIAL MEDIA BANNING

Apple CEO Tim Cook said it’s “a sin” to not ban certain people from social media and technology platforms: “We only have one message for those who seek to push hate, division, and violence: You have no place on our platforms. You have no home here.”

Who is he talking about? And who gets to define hate speech? Him?

Next up is an example of Facebook’s definition of hate speech. Facebook is banning normal posts if they are tied to the President. Look at this one that was rejected for posting a video of journalist Stephen Moore and Trump’s daughter-in-law with the caption from Donald J. Trump saying, “The economy is on track for more JOBS, more GROWTH, more DERGULATION, and great new TRADE DEALS TO COME.”

In February, Leftists/Democrats accused Breitbart of hate speech and tried to demonetize the publication from AdSense. What happened is a number of leftist engineers accused Breitbart of spreading hate, but it’s absurd. Breitbart is just right-wing. They do not post hate speech. The leftists classify anything that they disagree with as hate speech.

HERE COME THE FUTURE DEMOCRATS

We are being forced to support foreigners who break our laws so they are pouring into the country. Communists and Socialists are leading these movements to the border but the media is remarkably uninterested.

Liberals always say “our ancestors” when discussing #immigration Problem is, the immigration of the past is NOTHING like that of today & the left favors immigration not as a way to help America as in the past, but as a way to deliberately HURT IT They want America PUNISHED pic.twitter.com/vK6CFpsFPQ — Str8 Don Lemon🍋👫🍺🌈❤ (@Str8DonLemon) December 5, 2018

Inviting people in for freebies

California wants to give free healthcare — Medicaid — to all foreigners breaking into the country illegally. Medicaid is already a lousy, underfunded system because we don’t have the money to provide for our own poor. Now, these lunatics want to add any foreigner who gets into the country.

Joaquin Arambula, a Democrat state assemblyman, and a doctor announced plans to reintroduce the free healthcare bill, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Should the bill advance, California would become the first state to extend Medicaid coverage regardless of immigration status. State projections for last year’s bill found that 1.8 million people in California are uninsured and reside there illegally; roughly 1.2 million would qualify for Medi-Cal, the name of the state’s Medicaid program.

The illegals are giving birth here and that anchors them forever, no matter how much they cost us. Their offspring are granted birthright citizenship.

If you don’t like it and want to have borders and don’t want to pay for foreigners’ housing, food, healthcare, and so on, you are a xenophobe, nativist, and racist. At least that’s what the Democrats want you to believe.

Lady Frijoles sneaked into the country

Remember this woman who called the Mexican food “pig food”? She and thousands of others have poured in since then.

Honduran migrant on free food she is receiving in Mexican caravan camp in Tijuana: “The food that they’re handing out here is terrible.

Refried beans? As if they were feeding the pigs.

If we don’t eat this, we will die of hunger.”https://t.co/I3MlfpfZxX pic.twitter.com/Dagmhn3iD2 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 19, 2018

The woman’s sister posted a photo and Instagram video of her sitting comfortably in a Texas restaurant.

She was no refugee and had a decent life in Honduras. Mirian Celaya, dubbed Lady Frijoles, had gone missing from Tijuana.

Well, here she is in a Dallas restaurant, according to La Prensa. She did what the other thousands of missing migrants are doing, she sneaked into the country.

This is insane! Our leadership is destroying us and the youth have been brainwashed into irrationality. The colleges are incubators of communism and people don’t seem to realize how serious it is.