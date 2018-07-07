American “****hole”! 20 Pounds of Human Waste in the Streets in San Francisco

San Francisco is awash with human feces, syringes, and scary people because of the homelessness and sanctuary city criminals and derelicts.

Trash bags full of approximately 20 pounds of human poop were left on the sidewalk over the weekend in downtown San Francisco, the Fresno Bee reported. One of the most popular cities in the nation smells so badly even liberals are complaining.

The feces were left in the Tenderloin district. A Reddit user took a photo.

“Walked by this yesterday without knowing it had been a reported thing,” wrote Reddit user green_street. “Arguably the worst smell I’ve ever encountered.

“Plenty of things smell bad/weird/nasty, but the sheer stench of this was massive.”

A spokesman for SF311, San Francisco’s non-emergency customer service for governmental affairs claimed it’s not typical.

One Reddit user tracked how long it took for the bag to be removed, stating it was still there “as of 8 p.m.”

“It was the most atrocious smell I’ve ever smelled in San Francisco,” user tusi2 said.

The user added that it was still on the corner by 10 p.m. Saturday but gone by Sunday morning.

“I can’t say I’ve seen anything like that,” said tusi2, who has lived in the Tenderloin for two years. “I’ve seen open feces, smeared feces. I commend whoever put it in a bag.

“It could have been much worse.”

Earlier this year, an investigation by NBC Bay Area revealed feces, drug needles and garbage could be found throughout downtown San Francisco.

The investigative unit surveyed 153 blocks of the city, including popular tourist spots like Union Square, as well as schools, playgrounds, and a police station.

NBC REPORT: WORSE THAN THE DIRTIEST SLUMS IN THE WORLD

The Sentinel believes itis “typical”. We’ve been reporting this for years now. Parts of San Francisco have been described as “worse than the dirtiest slums in the world.”

A February investigation by NBC Bay Area revealed the dangerous conditions

plaguing some San Francisco streets. The team examined over 150 blocks of the city, finding that parts of the city resemble third world slums.

In addition to heaps of trash, the investigation found 100 drug syringes and over 300 piles of feces throughout downtown. It’s an increasing problem.

“We see poop, we see pee, we see needles, and we see trash,” teacher Adelita Orellana told NBC. “Sometimes they ask what is it, and that’s a conversation that’s a little difficult to have with a 2-year old, but we just let them know that those things are full of germs, that they are dangerous, and they should never be touched.”

The Investigate Unit spent three days assessing 153 blocks, all littered with debris. The vast majority of trash found included large heaps of garbage, food, and discarded junk. The investigation also found 100 drug needles and more than 300 piles of feces throughout downtown, NBC reported.

“The contamination is … much greater than communities in Brazil or Kenya or India,” he said. He notes that in those countries, slum dwellings are often long-term homes for families and so there is an attempt to make the surroundings more livable. Homeless communities in San Francisco, however, are often kicked out from one part of town and forced to relocate to another. The result is extreme contamination, according to Riley.

Even real estate agents and government officials are sounding the alarm. At times, tourists won’t leave their hotels because they are too afraid.

Thousands of homeless in the anything-goes sanctuary city will bring more of this.