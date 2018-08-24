American Leftists Side with South Africa’s Confiscation of Land from Whites

South Africa is changing their Constitution to allow for the appropriation of land from white farmers without compensation as reparations for apartheid. Most of the land has been owned by the white farmers for 100 to 400 years. The left takes exception to it being called racist, but the South African government is only taking from whites because of the rules set by whites during apartheid.

White South Africans, who make up around 8% of the country’s population, still own 73% of agricultural land, according to estimates from farmers association Agri SA. During the horrendous apartheid, blacks were relegated to their “homeland”, which was about 15% of the country.

PRESIDENT TRUMP GETS INVOLVED

The President has directed Secretary of State Pompeo in a tweet to look into the situation in South Africa. Should the President sanction them, they have a lot to lose financially.

His tweet was in response to a report by Tucker Carlson from the night before condemning the theft of the land.

South Africa’s government on Thursday denounced the tweet by President Donald Trump in which he referred to “large-scale killing of farmers” in the country.

Rogue Communists are traveling around raping, stealing, and killing farmers and their families. How large-scale it is is uncertain.

THE SOUTH AFRICAN CONSTITUTION WILL ALLOW LAND CONFISCATION FROM WHITES WITHOUT COMPENSATION

The ruling African National Congress has said it plans to change the constitution to explicitly allow the expropriation of land without compensation in an effort to overcome deep inequalities in land ownership the country, which shed white-minority rule in 1994.

According to the figures put out by the South African government, if they are to be trusted, the number of attacks on farms—including crimes such as rape, robbery and causing bodily harm—has increased over the past two years to 561 in 2017/18. But that is down from a 2001/02 high of 1,069 attacks. The South African government is accused of lying about the numbers. The South African government was angry about the President's tweet. "South Africa totally rejects this narrow perception which only seeks to divide our nation and reminds us of our colonial past," it said. It added that "South Africa will speed up the pace of land reform in a careful and inclusive manner that does not divide our nation." South African Foreign Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said she instructed her department to seek clarification from the U.S. Embassy in Pretoria on Mr. Trump's "unfortunate comments" based on "false information." A spokeswoman for the U.S. Embassy confirmed the request for clarification but declined to comment further. The African National Congress and President Cyril Ramaphosa argue the land redistribution needs to speed up because voluntary sales aren't working well. LEFTIST AMERICANS ARE TAKING THE SIDE OF THE GOVERNMENT The U.S. media is demonizing anyone objecting to the land seizures or claiming white farmers are being assaulted and murdered. This is at the same time the leader of the third largest party in South Africa, a Communist party, calls — off-and-on — for the genocide of whites. U.S.-based Jewish civil-rights group Anti-Defamation League says that white supremacists have for several years tried to promote a narrative of a "white genocide" allegedly happening in South Africa. "It is extremely disturbing that the president of the United States echoed a longstanding and false white supremacist claim that South Africa's white farmers are targets of large-scale, racially-motivated killings by South Africa's black majority," it said Thursday.

Marietta is a white farmer in South Africa. She was attacked by black gangs, who shot her in the face and blew away her jaw. Now hairs from the skin graft on her leg, grow inside her mouth. This is the plight of our white sisters. #plaasmoorde pic.twitter.com/SG3NFINPIY

— Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) August 23, 2018

Conservative reporter Lauren Southern has chronicled the abuse of white farmers and says the government is doctoring the numbers.

