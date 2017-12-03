Americans Can Be Imprisoned for Actions That Are Not Crimes by a Corrupt Government [Videos]

During an interview with Sean Hannity, former U.S. Attorney Sydney Powell described a nearly two decades long disintegration in DoJ tactics and their extraordinary abuses of power and the law. It’s all done in the name of putting criminals behind bars.

In a deeply disturbing interview Thursday, Ms. Powell sounded the alarm about a brutal leadership in the FBI that creates crimes, lies, withholds evidence, destroys peoples’ lives financially and emotionally, forces innocent people to plead guilty to crimes they haven’t committed and puts innocent people in solitary confinement for years at a time.

Americans can now be prosecuted, convicted, and imprisoned for actions that are not crimes. And if acquitted, there is no recourse against prosecutors who hid evidence vital to the defense.

She has written a book and numerous articles about it.

Though people now leading the Mueller investigation are guilty of prosecutorial misconduct in the past, Mueller chose them for his team in the Russia-Trump collusion witch hunt.

In her book Licensed to Lie, she takes readers through a series of disturbing events, missteps, and cover-ups in our federal criminal justice system. According to Powell, the malfeasance stretches across all three branches of our government — from the White House to the U.S. Senate, to members of the judiciary. Even worse, the law itself is becoming pernicious.

In this next clip, Powell calls the Mueller team “creeps on a mission”.