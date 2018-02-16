Americans Are Less Violent, ARs Are Not Weapons of War, There Weren’t 18 Mass Shootings

Shooting crimes are going down. In 1999, there were 641,000 victims of gunshots. In 2017, there were 70,000. Authorities are making progress. We are not becoming more violent in the USA, we are becoming less violent. These are FBI stats but you won’t hear it in the national media.

The states are responsible for gun laws, not the federal government. That is another fact you won’t hear in the MSM.

The school shooting in Florida this week was absolutely horrific. It makes one sick to think about it. That doesn’t mean we must implement Progressive gun laws that gut our Second Amendment.

The misinformation abounds. For one thing, the AR-15 is not a weapon of war or an assault rifle. It’s simply a rifle. If the gun control advocates want to have a discussion, they first have to sound knowledgeable. Additionally, in general, knife attacks occur five times more often than rifle attacks.

THERE WEREN’T 18 MASS SHOOTINGS IN SCHOOLS

Another issue concerns the number of mass shootings in schools. There have not been 18 school shootings. Michael Bloomberg’s Everytown exaggerates or outright lies to make a point. It is their statistics the MSM is quoting, echoing each other.

Two of the 18 cases qualify as mass shootings, not 18, although we recognize every gun incident is of concern and two mass shootings are of deeper concern.

The Washington Examiner Report:

1) A man committed suicide using a gun in an elementary school parking lot when the school was closed and there were no children present in Clinton County, Mich., on Jan. 3.

2) Shots were fired at New Start High School near Burien, Wash., on Jan. 4. No one was hurt or injured, and no suspects were apprehended.

*3) A 32-year-old man shot a pellet gun at a school bus, shattering a window, in Forest City, Iowa, on Jan. 6. No injuries were reported, and the suspect was apprehended.

4) A Grayson College student confused a real gun with a training gun and accidentally fired a bullet into a wall on Jan. 10. No injuries were reported.

5) A 14-year-old seventh-grade student shot and killed himself inside the bathroom of Coronado Elementary School in Cochise County, Ariz., on Jan. 10.

6) Gunshots were fired at a campus building at Cal State San Bernardino on Jan. 10. No injuries were reported.

7) Two people in a car exchanged gunfire at a Wiley College dorm parking lot on Jan. 15. No deaths or injuries were reported and no suspects were arrested, however, one bullet was fired into a dorm room with three female students inside.

8) A Winston-Salem State University football player was shot and killed at a sorority party following an argument in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Jan. 20.

9) A 16-year-old male student shot a 15-year-old female student in the cafeteria at Italy High School in Italy, Texas, on Jan. 22. While the victim was injured, she was expected to make a full recovery. The shooter was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. This one we would probably all refer to as a proper “school shooting.”

10) An unknown assailant in a pickup truck drove by the NET Charter High School in Gentilly, La., and shot at a group of students on Jan. 22. A 14-year-old boy was initially thought to have suffered a gunshot graze, but it turned out to be an abrasion.

11) A 15-year-old male student shot and killed two students and wounded 18 others at Marshall County High School in Benton, Ky., on Jan. 23. The shooter was apprehended.

12) A 16-year-old student fired a gun at another 16-year-old student during an altercation at Murphy High School in Mobile, Ala., on Jan. 25. No injuries were reported and the suspect was taken into custody.

13) Shots were fired in the parking lot during an altercation between two nonstudents during a basketball at Dearborn High School in Dearborn, Mich., on Jan. 26. No injuries were reported, and no suspects were arrested.

14) A 32-year-old man was shot and killed in the parking lot outside Lincoln High School in Philadelphia, Penn., on Jan. 31 during what police believed to be an altercation between students from rival schools. No suspects were arrested.

15) A 12-year-old female student accidentally fired a real gun thinking it was a fake gun. Four students were injured, including one who suffered a gunshot wound to the head, at Sal Castro Middle School in Los Angeles on Feb. 1. The 12-year-old girl was taken into custody.

16) A teenage boy was shot in the chest and nearly killed by another student who conspired with the boy’s ex-girlfriend in the parking lot of Oxon Hill High School in Oxon Hill, Md., on Feb. 5. The suspect was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder.

17) A third-grade student pulled the trigger of a police officer’s holstered weapon at the Harmony Learning Center in Maplewood, Minn., on Feb. 5. No injuries were reported.

18) A 17-year-old student was arrested after firing a gun into the floor of a classroom of Metropolitan High School in the Bronx, N.Y., on Feb. 8.

19) The shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Wednesday that left 17 dead.

There were 19 shootings but number 3 was finally eliminated.

The misinformation about statistics is very frustrating. Americans are becoming less violent. That isn’t to say there aren’t things we can and should do, but when people make demands with erroneous facts, they turn off those who are knowledgeable.

Bad facts turn people off and they stop listening. They no longer trust the pruveyor of the misinformation. Get the facts straight! They’re bad enough.

