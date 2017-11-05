Americans Need to Know About Now-Imprisoned Saudi Prince Bin Talal’s University Networks

Alwaleed Bin Talal, a prominent member of the Saudi royal family, was reportedly arrested on Saturday. Bin Talal is an extremely wealthy investor. He’s been swept up in connection with a wide-ranging anti-corruption initiative, according to reports. He’s also very anti-Trump and tied to terrorism, some reports say.

Dozens of princes have been arrested. Saudi Arabia’s King Salman is cracking down on corrupt officials as he consolidates power.

Bin Talal called for an end to the ban on women driving recently though the king wasn’t necessarily in agreement. On the other hand, Bin Talal tried to get then-mayor Rudy Giuliani to say the U.S. was partly responsible for 9/11. N.Y. Mayor Rudy Giuliani rejected a $10 million check from Prince Alwaleed bin Talal because of his connections to terrorism.

He personally funds terrorists and Muslim Brotherhood operations according to reports.

In 2016, Bin Talal worked to shut down terrorism investigations and affect the presidential debates.

The billionaire Bin Talal is an American-educated philanthropist and investor who is heavily invested in U.S. corporate giants like Four Seasons, Citigroup, Apple, 21st Century Fox and Twitter, just to name a few.

Then there is the fundamentalist (Sharia) Bin Talal’s investment in government and education in the United States such as the Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Islamic Studies Program at Harvard University, founded in 2005. Bin Talal gave $20 million to start the program.

At the same time that Prince Alwaleed gave his gift to Harvard, he also gave a gift to The Alwaleed Centre for the Study of Islam in the Contemporary World at the University of Edinburgh, The Alwaleed Bin Talal Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding at Georgetown University, for the HRH Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Centre of Islamic Studies at Cambridge University, the Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Alsaud Center for American Studies and Research at the American University of Beirut, the Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Alsaud Center for American Studies and Researchat the American University in Cairo.

That takes us to Harvard’s Muslim Association which began the year before.

The Harvard University Muslim Alumni Association (HUMA) was started in 2004. HUMA’s stated mission is “to connect Harvard Muslim alumni and faculty and thereby to support Islam and Muslims at Harvard.”

One of their key goals is to “support the longterm goal of providing for a Muslim Chaplain on campus and seeing the development of a Masjid [mosque] in the Harvard Square area. Currently with over 300 members, spanning various school and years, HUMA is described as a vibrant and active alumni organization.

In 2017, thanks to the now-imprisoned Prince, they finally got their wish and hired a full-time Imam to develop their mosque.

He’s not only an imam, he’s a radical BLM activist from Atlanta.

Khalil Abdur-Rashid, an adjunct professor of Islamic studies at Southern Methodist University and co-founder of the Islamic Seminary of America, was appointed Harvard’s Muslim chaplain and began on July 5, 2017.

So, who is this Khalil Abdur-Rashid, Imam of the new mosque at Harvard?

Shaykh Khalil Abdur-Rashid was born in Atlanta, Georgia as the son of Mayor Chuck Khalil Burris, who was a student of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., his bio reads.

He’s well-connected because he studied under an Islamic Sharia Law scholar in Turkey. He has taught Arabic to students in Georgia, lectured at all the big name schools like NYU and Columbia, and most interestingly, he “served as an advisor to the NYPD Police Commissioner”.

How many of these radical religious people are now embedded in high levels of government given the fact that government leaders are culled from these universities’ alum?