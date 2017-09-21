Americans Want Single Payer Until They Are Told What It Is

NBC and the WSJ released a new poll today and in the poll they report on how people feel about a number of prominent issues.

According to the poll, the public is divided over a single-payer health care system, with 47 percent favoring such an approach and 46 percent opposing it.

Not so fast!

The pollsters then asked supporters how they felt about all health care costs being covered under a single-payer system when it eliminates employer plans, leaving only one government plan.

Once they were given that information, only 36 percent were in favor and 55 percent opposed.

The lead for this poll was that nearly half the nation wants it. How cleverly deceptive.

One must wonder how many would be for it if they were told about the rationing, the months waiting for surgery, and the absolute unsustainability of it.

In the interest of fairness, we will let the Single Payer guru Bernie Sanders himself tell you how it will bankrupt the nation. This Socialist wants Single Payer even though he knows there is no way to pay for it. He was honest in 1987, not so much now because he knows this lie will help rally his army who want a political revolution.