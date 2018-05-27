America’s Back with a President’s Dramatic and Powerful Speech

President Trump gave an awe-inspiring and powerful speech at the commencement exercises at the Naval Academy. It won’t be covered much by the media. There were no leftist McCainisms about not making America great again. There was no Obama talk of cowering before the enemy. It was a reflection of a true love of our military.

“You chase discovery, and you never flinch in the eye of a raging storm. America is in your heart. The ocean is in your soul,” Trump said. “The saltwater runs through your veins. You live your life according to the final law of the Navy. The word impossible does not exist, because Navy never quits.”

“You don’t give up. You don’t give in. You don’t back down. And you never surrender. Wherever you go, wherever you serve, wherever your mission takes you, you only have one word in mind, and that’s victory.”

“That is why you are here. Victory. A very important word. You are now leaders in the most powerful and righteous force on the face of the planet. The United States military. And we are respected again, I can tell you that. We are respected again.”

.@POTUS to @NavalAcademy graduates: “You are now leaders in the most powerful and righteous force on the face of the planet: The United States military. And we are respected again.” pic.twitter.com/xVbRXS7fAT — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) May 26, 2018

It’s America Again

Barack Obama left our military in total disrepair, so much so, that our most legendary unit, the “Screaming Eagles” of the 101st Airborne, was decimated by budget cuts.

He recoiled from North Korea, preferring “strategic patience.”

Obama called wars, “kinetic actions”, because he didn’t know what he was doing.

Use of the military was never on the table with Obama except in the case of Libya which he destroyed. Barack Obama apologized for our nation and our power throughout the world and lowered us to bargaining with the devil, like the Taliban. He aligned us with the terror nations of Iran and Cuba.

Obama did not have pride in this country nor did he have pride in our military. Marxist Obama would never have said, “You are now leaders in the most powerful and righteous force on the face of the planet: The United States military. And we are respected again.”

We are back! We are America again!