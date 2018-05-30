America’s New Patriot Is a Soros Leftist, Claiming Trump Is Osama

Looney far-left candidate compares Trump to Osama bin Laden because hate is the way to go for these guys.

Dan Helmer, a Democratic candidate running in Virginia’s 10th Congressional District, released a new campaign ad Wednesday comparing President Trump to Osama bin Laden.

The ad, titled “Different,” starts with Helmer saying he supports the ad.

“I’m different. I’m not a politician,” Helmer says in the new ad. “I’m a Rhodes Scholar who served in combat. I’m for a Medicare-For-All option and against drug companies that rip off seniors. I’ll fight the gun lobby to protect children, not guns,” Helmer said.

“After 9/11, the greatest threat to our democracy lived in a cave,” Helmer said while a picture of Osama bin Laden appeared. “Today, he lives in the White House. No one, even the president, is above the law.”

Dan Helmer is a Progressive who served his country and was a Rhodes scholar. He is going to fool a lot of Virginians as he is one of the many Socialists running as a true American, referencing the Founding Fathers and claiming Progressivism is Americanism.

He is one of George Soros’s tools running for Congress (one of hundreds). He’s not ‘different’, but rather he is the same liar all Progressives are.

He writes this on his site:

More than two centuries ago, on July 4th, 1776, our Founders set in motion a great experiment. They declared that “all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” These, indeed, were revolutionary words. The struggle to realize their full meaning continues to this day.

The essence of being American is to participate in that struggle, and to do so with an impatient unwillingness to settle for less than we are capable. We strive for greatness, we break down barriers, and we insist on justice and equity, and these acts bind us as a nation. They always have. At its heart, the Declaration was a proclamation of dissatisfaction with the status quo, a recognition that things as they were had become intolerable — and that the only way to change was to do something different.

I, like our forebears, am an unabashed and unapologetic patriot…

And on it goes. If he believes this, he didn’t learn much in school or in the service. Leftism is not Americanism. What he is espousing is what Americans ran away from in 1776.