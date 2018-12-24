America’s War on Christmas Is a War on America

There is definitely a war on Christmas and it’s alive and well. The same people who hate Christmas and hate religion also detest the very foundations of this country. They are the people who tear down monuments and rewrite history.

Christmas is a national holiday and it is perfectly okay to wish people a ‘Merry Christmas’. Beyond that, Christianity is a foundational religion. The principles form the basis of our founding documents.

The ultimate goal of destroying Christmas goes far beyond this one holiday. Listen to the Jewish Professor Prager explain in this clip: