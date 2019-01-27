Amnesty Pope Tells Panamanians to Build Bridges, Not Walls

Pope Francis was out promoting open borders in Panama this week. He likely knows that Panama is a new launching point for caravans coming to the U.S. from all over the world. Francis can’t understand why any nation would want to protect their borders.

The relentlessly open borders Pope told thousands of Catholics in Panama gathered for World Youth Day that “builders of walls sow fear” and “divide people.”

He deplored the “senseless and irresponsible condemnation” of illegal immigrants, equating illegal immigrants with legal immigrants.

“We know that the father of lies, the devil, prefers a community divided and bickering,” Francis told the crowd in Panama City. Yet, he divides people, pitting the lawless against the lawful. If they’re poor, they’re the preferred class, lawless or not.

Pope Francis doesn’t talk much about the aborted babies or the hereafter, but he does like to tell the people of the world they have to welcome all strangers.

Tell that to the victims of MS-13.

“This is the criteria to divide people: The builders of bridges and the builders of walls, those builders of walls sow fear and look to divide people. What do you want to be?”

When the crowd replied “builders of bridges,” Francis replied, “You learned well. I like that.” But the Pope didn’t learn that there is a place for both.

The Pope builds bridges but not for people who have a reasonable concern about the people coming across their borders.

Francis turned one of his events in Panama into a radical pro-amnesty rally, portraying Jesus as an illegal immigrant.

Jesus wasn’t an illegal immigrant.

HE WON’T RENDER UNTO CAESAR

The normal routine matters of government are an impediment to the authoritarian globalist. His view of the world seems to be to let all roam freely. Not to do so is worse than any crime or act of terror they might commit, this Pope seems to say.

The man is a true believer in the so-called human right of migration and unconditional amnesty. Yet Jesus said, “Render to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s; and to God the things that are God’s.” Romans 13:1 The Pope won’t allow nations to guard their borders.

The Pope takes the side of the lawless and emboldens them to violate the laws of sovereign nations.

During his trip, the iconoclastic Pope urged the Bishops to become more political.

“Your Son’s way of the cross continues in the plea of our mother earth, profoundly wounded by the pollution of her skies, the barrenness of her fields, the contamination of her waters, trampled underfoot by disregard and a fury of consumption beyond all reason.”

His way is more of the earth and climate change than of heaven.

He’s in Panama criticizing President Trump without mentioning his name.

On Wednesday, after Trump tweeted a new slogan, “Build a wall and crime will fall,” a journalist on the papal plane asked Pope Francis about Trump’s proposal. The Pope said such measures are driven by fear. “It is the fear that makes us crazy.”

A lot of Catholics are afraid of him.

Pope Francis has yet to address Archbishop Viganò’s allegations about his personal conduct and doesn’t plan to. He also hasn’t addressed the issue of pedophiles in the church in any serious way. That needs to happen.

His beliefs are dangerous. They’re dangerous to the church, to the nations of Catholics he is entrusted to lead, and he is ignoring the duties that should concern him the most.

Until Pope Francis’ tenure is done, Catholics will have to wait it out, but who will come next? He’s appointed a lot of political, leftist Cardinals.

Bring back Pope Bennie!