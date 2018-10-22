Amy Schumer Calls White NFL Players Who Honor the Flag “Racists”

So-called comedian Amy Schumer is protesting Colin Kaepernick not being hired by the NFL by refusing to do a Super Bowl half-time performance, sparing us all.

She claims he has been “blacklisted” although we know he is the one who refused to stay with the 49ers. He wanted to look for greener pastures but he’s getting old for his line of work.

The cousin of hard-left Chuck Schumer accused white NFL players who refused to kneel with Kaepernick “complicit” in “deep inequality” and “endless racism”.

At the same time, she is telling half-time performers, Maroon 5 to drop out.

She took to Instagram Friday and standing next to a giant-sized glass of wine, she threw out her views which we must all agree with or be labeled racist.

ALL PLAYERS WHO DON’T KNEEL ARE RACISTS

“I wonder why more white players aren’t kneeling,” Schumer said. “Once you witness the truly deep inequality and endless racism people of color face in our country, not to mention the police brutality and murders. Why not kneel next to your brothers? Otherwise, how are you not complicit?”

Honoring the flag is now racist? Because the left says so?

She didn’t stop there. The has-been comic compared the NFL and the NRA to make the point that it’s hard to do, “Very tough, but don’t you want to be proud of how you’re living? Stand up for your brothers and sisters of color.”

In other words, if you don’t agree, you are a crazed gun owner. The Second Amendment is also taboo for her kind.

Bullying as the left does, she added, “And the hottest thing a guy can do is get down on one knee. Not to propose but to reject the treatment of his teammates by this country.”

It’s hot to dishonor the flag?

THE DARK WORLD OF THE DEMOCRAT

There you have it. The hard-left, the new Democrat, personified in the Schumer family, has decided you are racist if you don’t dishonor the U.S. flag and the National Anthem.

The divisiveness from the control freaks of the left is non-stop.

Everyone must kneel during the Anthem or be called a racist because Democrats say so. The truth is there is no protesting the Anthem. It’s the Anthem or you protest it, one or the other. You can’t have it both ways.

As for the hatred of police, it is typical of the hard-left Democrat to hate law enforcement just as they hate laws except for the ones they create on the fly.

Is this the world we must live in? A world ruled by dark souls who will divide us and order us around or grievously insult us? What will their next step be if insults no longer control us? The mob is in control of the Democrat Party and only groupthink is allowed.

The COLLECTIVE is here.