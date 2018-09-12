An Elizabeth Smart Kidnapper to Be Set Free Years Early

Wanda Barzee was convicted of federal and state crimes for the kidnapping and rape of the-14-year old Elizabeth Smart. She was eligible for 30 years in prison but will get out next week.

Barzee claimed mental incompetence and was in an asylum for six years. While in the institution, she did nothing she was supposed to do and would not attend counseling sessions. However, that time gets credited as time served.

Elizabeth Smart will not even get a chance to plead her case.

Wanda Barzee’s own children told Oprah their mother was a “monster” who cooked their pet rabbit.

With a sly smile, she served her youngest daughter, 14 years at the time, her pet rabbit for dinner.

“I asked what’s for dinner and she said chicken,” LouRee Gayler told Oprah Winfrey on her show today. She remembered her mother Wanda Barzee and her second husband Brian David Mitchell just picking at their meals, “but she had a smile on her face the whole time,” Gayler said.

When Gayler went to feed her pet rabbit the next morning, she found the cage empty.

“What happened to Peaches?” she asked her mother, referring to the pet. “You had it for dinner last night,” she said her mother replied.

Her older brother Derrick Thompson, who wrote a book about his childhood entitled “Raised By Wolves,” said he would escape the physical abuse and cold atmosphere in their home by staying in the large backyard, living there instead of in the house. He would use a pellet gun to shoot birds and cook them over a spit.

A sister identified only as Andrea remembered “brainwashing” sessions with her mother.

“We would be called up to her room, and she would sit there and drum into us, ‘If you weren’t a part of this family, then the family would be fine,'” Andrea said.

And now she’s free to do whatever harm she can.