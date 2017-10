The video clip below is heartbreaking.

An hour before the massacre, the crowd was applauding the men who serve, the military, police, firefighters, to the music of Big & Rich. All – everyone – sang ‘God Bless America’ while waving the lights on their phones.

One of the singers John Rich talked of a young man named Sonny from Tennessee who had never been to a concert like this and he was one of the first to die.