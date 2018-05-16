An Unaccountable FBI Got Away with Covering Up a Mass Shooting

A Buzzfeed story published Tuesday recalls the near-mass killings of GOP congressmen at an Alexandria baseball field. They also reference the massive cover up by the FBI who refused to call it what it was — a politically-motivated mass shooting. They came up with absurd conclusions that everyone knew were lies and they got away with it.

For nine minutes, about two dozen Republicans, who had been preparing for a bipartisan baseball game, dodged the bullets of a madman trying to shoot them down. The fact that no one was killed, was due to a series of miracles including the efforts of some brave Capitol Police. It was clear from the beginning that the shooter was a politically-motivated Democrat, a Bernie supporter in fact.

The prosecutor knew right away:

At around 7:06 a.m., a man in a blue T-shirt approached the field and fired 62 7.62x39mm rounds through a lawfully purchased Century International Arms SKS-style semiautomatic assault rifle, according to Alexandria’s elected prosecutor. The shooting, he concluded, was “an act of terrorism” that was “fueled by rage against Republican legislators.” The day was one in a continuum of violent, surreal days over the past year, from mass shootings to Charlottesville.

But then the massive FBI cover up began:

But many lawmakers are mad, or frustrated, or saddened, at how quickly the story disappeared from the headlines given that the shooter, James T. Hodgkinson, targeted Republicans. The FBI concluded the shooting wasn’t politically motivated — suicide by cop, they told members after an investigation.

The shooter carried a list of lawmakers names. It was his hit list. He had been watching the filed for some time from the local Y that overlooked the field.

But Hodgkinson carried a list of names of lawmakers in his pocket: Mo Brooks, Jim Jordan, Trent Franks, Scott DesJarlais, Jeff Duncan, and Morgan Griffith. The list included their office numbers and short physical descriptions. He’d recorded video of the field in April of that year — a sign, the prosecutor wrote in his official report, that Hodgkinson “had already selected Simpson field as a potential target as early as April 2017.” Rep. Gary Palmer says he had noticed Hodgkinson on the bleachers the day before the shooting; he’d even thought about walking over to him because he looked like he was having “a hard time.”

There is no question James Hodgkinson was a Democrat who hated Trump and the GOP. He left a paper trail.

His social media posts show that he hated Trump, and supported Bernie Sanders, whose 2016 campaign he even volunteered for. (“I am sickened by this despicable act,” Sanders said the day of the shooting.) He once routinely wrote letters to the local paper, criticizing Republicans.

There was no end to the evidence. He made certain Republicans were on the field.

But he realized later he had spoken to the shooter, when Rep. Trent Kelly explained to him what happened that morning. “And a guy approaches me or is standing there, and he says, ‘Hey, can you tell me who’s practicing this morning, Republicans or Democrats?’ And I said, ‘This is the Republican team.’ He said, ‘OK, thanks.’”

The FBI would not admit the obvious — it was an act of terrorism against Republicans.

The Alexandria prosecutor called the shooting terrorism, a distinction that Brad Wenstrup thinks applies to school shootings like Parkland and Sandy Hook, too. (“Those are acts of terrorism. I don’t know how else to describe it.”) A spokesperson for the FBI’s Washington Field Office said that Hodgkinson “espoused anti-Republican rhetoric,” but that because Hodgkinson is dead, “We may never know his motivations.”

The Republicans weren’t happy.

“They said, ‘So, essentially this was suicide by cop.’ And we’re like, ‘Only?’ And I can tell you, I can buy that from what I saw at the end, where he walked out openly shooting,” Wenstrup says. “But let’s not kid ourselves here. You look at his website. He hates Republicans. He had the names of six Republicans in his pocket. He had — his social media is full of it. He camped out there for two months planning this, to kill Republicans. Did he hope to die at the end? Maybe.”

Why the FBI Covered It Up

The FBI covered up the mass shooting to protect Democrats. There is no other reason. It quickly faded from the news for the same reason.

It’s amazing what the FBI gets away with. They do and say whatever they want, operating like an unaccountable rogue government.