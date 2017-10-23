An Unhinged Tom Perez Says President Trump Is An “Existential Threat”

In the first meeting since his election in February, Democratic National Committee Chair, Tom Perez called President Trump an “existential threat” to the nation. The President, he said, “is the most dangerous President in American history”.

Employing Alinsky-style hyperbole and fear tactics has always worked well for the Democrats.

“We have the most dangerous president in American history and one of the most reactionary Congresses in American history,” Perez said on Saturday.

The former Obama Cabinet officer blistered over “a culture of corruption” that he said extends to Trump’s Cabinet, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Perez, fairly corrupt himself, just rehired Donna Brazile, famous for feeding debate questions to Hillary during the Primary.

Tom Perez is provably dishonest. He lied about his family history, is on the political hard left, is a racialist, and will bring the Democrat Party to the furthest left fringe, supporting radicals like his vice chair Keith Ellison.

A watchdog group, The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT) has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission alleging that he mishandled the leftover campaign funds from his race for DNC Chairman.

FACT has asked the Federal Election Commission (FEC) to investigate campaign violations by the DNC and its Chairman, Tom Perez. FACT’s complaint maintains that Perez illegally transferred funds from his campaign account used to fund his chairman’s race to pay off the debts of his former opponents.

A month after being elected DNC Chair in February, 2017, Perez used over $27,000 in campaign funds to pay off the debts of his former opponents (Jamie Harrison, Jehmu Green and Sally Boynton) who dropped out of the chairman’s race and later supported Perez’s candidacy. He’s not legally permitted to use federal funds for that purpose.

The campaign finance laws are meant to prevent political extortion and corruption.

But DNC spokesman, Michael Tyler, denied the allegations and claimed it’s a strictly partisan effort.

However, Perez has a history of playing of crossing the ethical line, for example, he violated the Federal Records Act 34 times while working for the Department of Justice.

In an April speech to the hard-left Working Families Party, a party of wealth redistribution, the unhinged leftist ranted about the Republican Party in vulgar terms. He’s a vulgarian and an Alinskyite.