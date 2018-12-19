Andrea Mitchell Compares Illegals to Holocaust Victims

Andrea Mitchell compared illegal aliens to the Holocaust victims. The officials in Tijuana put numbers on their arms to track them, and it horrified the two dingbats speaking in this clip.

Andrea, the nasally NBC talking head, never makes sense, but she was particularly illogical on this issue.

She said it is hideous to have numbers on them as if we were marching them off to ovens because they are foreigners. The other talking head dope complained of how many are waiting to come in illegally. We should just let them in and not keep them waiting. How rude of us!

Who the hay asked them to come? They are criminals ladies, what don’t you get about that?