Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was fired, effective immediately, the DoJ said Friday night. The decision came after the Department of Justice Inspector General recommended the firing.

The report by the Department of Justice Inspector General, while not yet finished, found evidence that McCabe had questionable contact with a reporter and was not fully forthcoming when asked about it about an investigation concerning the Clinton Foundation.

Since his 50th birthday is Sunday, he will have to wait several years to collect that.

The decision came after Associate Deputy Attorney General Scott Schools met with McCabe Thursday, a part of an effort to shift the McCabe decision to “career officials” within the DOJ, according to a source familiar with the process.

The DOJ released a short statement.

In a statement, the Department of Justice said, “the OIG and FBI OPR reports concluded that Mr. McCabe had made an unauthorized disclosure to the news media and lacked candor – including under oath – on multiple occasions.”

Supporters say McCabe was authorized to talk to reporters.

Was he also authorized to lie several times under oath?

McCabe released a statement.

“The investigation by the Justice Department’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) has to be understood in the context of the attacks on my credibility,” McCabe wrote.

He continued: