Angela Merkel Could Be Ousted Next Week Over Her Open Borders

Germany is facing a big upset in the next week and it could cost Merkel her job.

Germany’s interior minister Horst Seehofer wants to let police turn away migrants who have already sought asylum in another EU nation but do not have proper documentation. Angela Merkel rejected the plan since it would put pressure on her EU neighbors.

Her open border policy is very unpopular and this row could disrupt her fragile coalition. It could even cost her the Chancellorship if she doesn’t come up with a plan for the migrant crisis.

Kai Whittaker, a member of Ms. Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union, said infighting could weaken the ruling coalition and make her position untenable.

More than 1.6 million migrants have arrived in Germany in three years.

Merkel could be ousted by next week.

Watch: