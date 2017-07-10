Angela Merkel Defends Ivanka Trump Against the Skunks

Democrats are railing against Ivanka Trump for briefly sitting in her father’s seat at a G20 Summit meeting after he stepped out. It’s a fake news story.

While the media may object to his daughter working for free in the White House, there is no new information and Ivanka did nothing wrong.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel came to her defense. She said the First Daughter didn’t do anything wrong

Merkel said Saturday that it is common for delegations to choose other people to sit in on meetings in place of their respective leaders, according to the Associated Press and Fortune Magazine.

“Ivanka Trump belonged to the American delegation, so that is in line with what other delegations do. And it is known that she works at the White House and carries responsibility for certain initiatives,” Merkel said.

Ivanka briefly took President Donald Trump’s seat at an official G20 event when he stepped out of the room. Photographs show her sitting in between Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

This did not take place during any crucial economic or military meeting panel. Instead, Ivanka only joined the world leaders when the president of the World Bank spoke about a women’s entrepreneurship fund that Ivanka spearheaded with the World Bank. Otherwise, Ivanka was sitting at the back of the room, according to a White House statement.

Ivanka Trump is a successful entrepreneur of women’s clothing, shoes and jewelry. She is well-qualified to assist in setting up a fund to help other women entrepreneurs in impoverished nations.

Normally, this is what the left claims they support.

The hits keep coming. Their original complaint was nepotism, and it’s still their complaint. They are rehashing an old gripe they have with Trump. There’s nothing new to see here.

The media and the Democratic Party act in sync and they are mean

Pfeiffer is ever the Democrat campaigner.

Sort of the whole point of America was that governmental authority was bestowed by the people not by birth https://t.co/2sE1a6Vlcr — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) July 8, 2017

Insane Kurt Eichenwald is pretending she represented us at the G-20.

What is so horrifying is that Cult45 will have no idea 4 at least a decade why Ivanka representing US at G-20 is a historic, idiotic blunder — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) July 8, 2017

Writer, editor, Gawker, NY Observer blowhard ignored the contribution to women that Ivanka is making and went right to a silly statement worthy only as a meme.

The G20 is not Take Your Daughter to Work day. https://t.co/wOlfQkBfEM — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) July 8, 2017

The AP reported what was actually going on

First Daughter Ivanka Trump and the World Bank are rolling out a new fund that aims to help female entrepreneurs access capital, financing and other support.

World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim says the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative fund has so far raised $325 million from various governments. He hopes to leverage that into a multibillion-dollar fund.

The money will go toward improving access to capital and markets, providing technical assistance, training and mentoring, pushing public policy and investing in projects and programs that support women and women-led businesses.

Kim says it will drive economic growth.

Shouldn’t that be the story?