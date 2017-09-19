Angry Hillary Won’t Rule Out Contesting the Election, She Won’t Go Away!

On Monday, as part of her post-election tour for her new book “What Happened,” Hillary Clinton appeared on a radio interview with host Terry Gross on WHYY’s “Fresh Air,” in which she supported contesting the 2016 election if it can be done.

In her most incendiary comments since the election, Clinton admitted that she would not rule out questioning the legitimacy of Donald Trump’s victory if the investigation into election meddling reveals that Russia’s “interference in the election is even deeper than we know now.”

She sounded very angry. That’s where she is in the five stages of grief, which are denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. Want to bet she never gets to ‘acceptance’?

“No, I wouldn’t rule it out,” Clinton responded about overturning the election when pressed by Gross. She doesn’t think it can happen. “I just don’t think we have a mechanism,” she said. But she added, “You know, the Kenya election was just overturned.”

She wants the U.S. to be a Banana Republic with her at the head.

The woman who colluded with Russia more than once and made money off it still wants to get to the bottom of the fake Russia-Trump collusion.

She also bloviated about how great she would have been if Russians exposed Trump as crooked Trump. [but he isn’t, she is]