Another Anonymous Kavanaugh Accuser Debunked

The Daily Caller News Foundation obtained email traffic between Republican committee staffers and Judge Dabney Friedrich. She says she dated Kavanaugh in 1998, the approximate timeframe during which an unnamed person told senators that Kavanaugh “sexually and aggressively” pushed a woman he was dating up against the wall.

She completely debunked it.

“To the extent the attached letter is referring to me as the ‘friend who was dating him,’ the allegations it makes are both offensive and absurd,” Friedrich wrote in a letter to the committee.

“At no time did Brett ever shove me against a wall, including in an ‘aggressive and sexual’ manner. When we dated, Brett always treated me with the utmost respect and we remain friends to this day. I have never observed (nor am I aware of) Brett acting in a physically inappropriate or aggressive manner toward anyone.”

Like Kavanaugh, Friedrich is also a federal judge. President Donald Trump appointed her to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in 2017.

Judge Kavanaugh was asked about this anonymous incident by an investigator prior to yesterday’s hearing and vehemently denied it.

Republicans have to stop the bleeding. This is a concerted effort to keep Republicans for appointing a nominee. Despite their best efforts, Senator Jeff Flake announced today that he vote to confirm.

RELATED STORY