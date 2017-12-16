Another Democrat Goes Down Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Two women accused Nevada Democratic Rep. Ruben Kihuen of sexual harassment. He denies it but he won’t seek re-election as a House Ethics Committee investigates.

Democrat-run Lynch mobs roam the nation looking for offenders.

“I want to state clearly again that I deny the allegations in question,” the Nevada congressman said in a statement. “I am committed to fully cooperating with the House Ethics Committee and I look forward to clearing my name.

If he’s innocent, he should definitely stay in office.

Democrats now appreciate due process.

“Due process and the presumption of innocence are bedrock legal principles which have guided our nation for centuries, and they should not be lost to unsubstantiated hearsay and innuendo,” his statement continued.

“However, the allegations that have surfaced would be a distraction from a fair and thorough discussion of the issues in a reelection campaign,” he said. “Therefore, it is in the best interests of my family and my constituents to complete my term in Congress and not seek reelection.”

This is getting ridiculous. Democrats didn’t care when women said Bill Clinton raped them and exposed himself. In fact, you weren’t allowed to discuss morality because you were told you have no right to judge another person’s morality.

All of a sudden, all we ever hear about is morality and sexual harassment. At the same time, the Progressives are out every day parading 16 or 17 Trump accusers. NBC News published an op-ed Saturday wondering if Trump could be impeached for prior acts of sexual harassment and compared him to a rapist.

If nothing else, Democrats are transparent.