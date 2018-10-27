Another FBI Referral for ‘Creepy Porn Lawyer’ Michael Avenatti

Yesterday, we reported that the anonymous woman who was supposed to back up Julie Swetnick’s claims of Kavanaugh spiking punch bowls and organizing trains of men wasn’t backing up those claims. Avenatti “twisted my words”, the unidentified woman said. She never saw it happen.

Avenatti took her twisted words and presented them to the Senate Judiciary Committee as sworn testimony.

NBC News finally got around to reporting it Thursday — after nearly three weeks of sitting on the information. The Judiciary has, as a result, made a second criminal referral on Avenatti to the FBI.

THAT’S TWO REFERRALS FOR AVENATTI AND ONE FOR FAKE ACCUSER SWETNICK

He appears to have willfully submitted two false statements to Congress. Julie Swetnick has also been referred to the FBI.

The first referral made Thursday alleges Avenatti and client Julie Swetnick conspired to provide false statements to Congress. The false statements accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. Accuser Swetnick completely reversed course on key points during a television interview.

She didn’t actually see anyone spiking punch bowls and there were no trains of men, there were some boys gathered by a closed door.

It has been a tough week for porny Avenatti, actually a tough month. He lost one of his Stormy lawsuits and cost his client a lot of money since she has to pay all court costs, including the President’s costs. Last week Avenatti lost a nearly 5 million dollar lawsuit and his law offices were evicted. Apparently, high-powered, deep-pocketed clients weren’t banging down his door.

Fox News has more information.