Another House Seat in Jeopardy as Darrel Issa Retires

The richest member of Congress, Rep. Darrel Issa (R-CA) is retiring from Congress. His seat could easily be taken by a Democrat. California is a Socialist state.

Internal poll numbers indicate Rep. Issa’s support for the President has hurt him in California, a deep blue state. The LA Times reports that voters who view him negatively is up from 40% to 49%. His favorability rating is down slightly to 40%.

Issa only won last time by 1,621 votes. It’s not only his support for the President causing the problems, it’s the continued influx of foreigners who overwhelmingly vote for the most far-left candidates.

Rep. Issa is very influential and has been a tough committee chair on a number of issues, many that are unpopular in his home state.

Issa has been in Congress since 2001, and his most high-profile role was as House Oversight Committee chairman during former President Obama’s presidency, a position he used to hold many hearings.

Issa was wealthy when he entered Congress in 2001 and his wife has held a lucrative position.

Roll Call lists his wealth on an index here, showing he’s worth in excess of $260 million. His initial foray into business suggested car theft as a youth although he was never convicted, but he waylaid that into an honorable and profitable career in business and in Congress.

This is the statement Issa issued this morning:

“Two decades ago, when I stepped away from the business I’d built to enter public service, I never could have imagined that a long-shot bid for U.S. Senate would lead to 18 years in the House of Representatives and endless opportunities to make a meaningful impact.

From the first successful recall of a sitting Governor in California history, to establishing new and stronger standards for government accountability, to protecting the Internet from harmful regulation, and enacting the nation’s first open data standards, we attempted and achieved much in the service of our nation.

Together, we put an end to abusive Congressional earmarks, strengthened the Violence Against Women Act, empowered better oversight of the executive branch, and cleared the course for better intellectual property protections to stop the piracy of American ingenuity.

Throughout my service, I worked hard and never lost sight of the people our government is supposed to serve. Yet with the support of my family, I have decided that I will not seek re-election in California’s 49th District.

I am forever grateful to the people of San Diego, Orange and Riverside counties for their support and affording me the honor of serving them all these years. Most humbling for me and for anyone who represents this area — has been the special privilege of representing the Marines and Sailors of Camp Pendleton and their families. On countless occasions, and in every corner of the world I met them, I was inspired by their bravery and humbled by their sacrifice to keep us all safe from harm.

Representing you has been the privilege of a lifetime.

While my service to California’s 49th District will be coming to an end, I will continue advocating on behalf of the causes that are most important to me, advancing public policy where I believe I can make a true and lasting difference, and continuing the fight to make our incredible nation an even better place to call home.”