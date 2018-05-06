Another Judge Rejects Mueller’s Request After Russian “Trolls” Show Up

Mueller attempted to drag out the Russian Troll Farm Case which was supposed to go nowhere and act as a show trial. His request was denied after some lawyers for the Russians actually appeared — unexpectedly.

Last February, Mueller indicted 13 Russian citizens and three Russian companies with using social media and other means to foment strife among Americans in advance of the 2016 U.S. presidential election,” Politico reported.

One Russian company unexpectedly hired lawyers, went to court, and took Mueller by surprise.

The company, Concord Management and Consulting, is contesting the charges and will plead not guilty. Josh Gerstein covered the surprising events for Politico.

Gerstein stated that by defending against the charges Concord can and has demanded discovery about how the case was put together and what evidence was collected. It could expose intelligence.

Mueller wanted a delay to find out if Concord was properly served. Concord said they have appeared voluntarily and are not contesting anything. They are not trying to quash the summons.

On Saturday, U.S. District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich denied Mueller’s request made on Friday and offered no explanation for her decision to deny putting off the scheduled Wednesday arraignment for Concord Management and Consulting, one of the three firms charged in the case.

There were 13 Russians indicted in the high-profile February indictment. There is no way any Russians were ever supposed to show for the trial. It appears to have been a trial intended for its PR value.

On Friday, Mueller’s prosecutors disclosed that Concord’s attorneys, Eric Dubelier and Kate Seikaly, had made a slew of discovery requests demanding nonpublic details about the case and the investigation.

Prosecutors for some reason wanted a delay to determine if the summons were officially accepted by the Russians.

Friedrich, a Trump appointee based in Washington, sided with Concord and said the arraignment will proceed as scheduled Wednesday afternoon.

First Time in Litigation History Prosecutor Says He Didn’t Obtain Good Service of Process

As powerlineblog points out, Mueller didn’t expect any of the Russians to show up. And here is a company that hired an attorney, contesting, demanding discovery. Concord wants all the records in the case. They want to know how the special counsel arrived at his conclusion and they want to see the evidence. The judge sided with the Russians.

Mueller wanted to drag out the proceedings for whatever reason.

This is what an author quoted on the blog writes: “One hates to be in the position of rooting for the Russians, but the Mueller Switch Project is so distasteful that it is hard not to enjoy the prospect of Mueller having to deal with an actual adversary in court. Meanwhile, this is probably the first time in the history of litigation that a plaintiff (here, prosecutor) has told a court that it may not have obtained good service of process on a defendant that has appeared to defend the case on the merits. Mueller to Court: We didn’t really mean it, Judge! We had no idea they might actually show up!”