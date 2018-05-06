Another Judge Rejects Mueller’s Request in Troll Farm Non-Case

Mueller attempted to drag out the Russian Troll Farm Case which is going nowhere and his request was denied. He wanted to find out if a Russian company was served in this case.

“A federal judge has rejected special counsel Robert Mueller’s request to delay the first court hearing in a criminal case charging three Russian companies and 13 Russian citizens with using social media and other means to foment strife among Americans in advance of the 2016 U.S. presidential election,” Politico reported.

On Saturday, U.S. District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich offered no explanation for her decision to deny a request prosecutors made Friday to put off the scheduled Wednesday arraignment for Concord Management and Consulting, one of the three firms charged in the case.

There were 13 Russians indicted in the high-profile February indictment. There is no way the Russians will ever show for the trial. It’s a show trial. The Russians took out ads on social media which amounted to .04% of the overall ads on Facebook during the election season.

Mueller seems unable to move on and end anything.

On Friday, Mueller’s prosecutors disclosed that Concord’s attorneys, Eric Dubelier and Kate Seikaly, had made a slew of discovery requests demanding nonpublic details about the case and the investigation.

Prosecutors wanted a delay to determine if the summons were officially accepted by the Russians. That would be the Russians who will never show.

What’s the point?

Friedrich, a Trump appointee based in Washington, sided with Concord and said the arraignment will proceed as scheduled Wednesday afternoon.

The Russians are interested in continuing the chaos and embarassing Mueller but that’s no reason to prolong this insignificant case.