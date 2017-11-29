Another Liberal Lech Bites the Dust

Liberal NBC Today host Matt Lauer has been fired for sexual harassment over one accusation but the network believes he’s done it before, according to NBC. In other words, he’s been doing it for years.

The network’s president wrote about the lead anchor’s firing in a statement:

“On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer,” Andrew Lack, the NBC News president, said in the memo.

The president Andy Lack said the allegation against Mr. Lauer “represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment.”

“While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over 20 years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

It sounds a little flimsy but you know there is more or this case was very serious. There is presumably a lot they’re not telling us — like he’s been doing this for years and everyone knew about it?

The Today show issued the necessary sanctimonious and indignant reaction.

Their core values have been to ignore sexual harassment while preaching on behalf of women’s rights.

The goal is to wipe out their many offenders so they can freely attack the President and Roy Moore. They don’t mind being hypocrites but they are becoming concerned it will affect them at the ballot box.

The Sentinel eagerly awaits the men who come out to complain of sexual harassment. Let’s see how their complaints are received.

Listen to the Trump-hating Lauer condemn the President’s views on women.