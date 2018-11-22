Another ‘Principled’ Pelosi Opposer Caves

Another Democrat has been paid off to support Nancy Pelosi for Speaker. He is one of the 16 who signed the letter calling for her to get lost. One can only wonder what desirable committees he will chair.

Rep. Brian Higgins of Buffalo is trying to pretend he is doing it for principled reasons.

He issued a phony statement:

“Some will ask why I have changed my position,” he said. “The answer is simple: I took a principled stand … A principled stand, however, often requires a pragmatic outlook in order to meet with success.”

In June, he told the Buffalo News, he would not support her.

“She’s listening, but this is my conclusion: She’s aloof, frenetic and misguided,” he said.

What changed? Certainly Pelosi hasn’t.

He only said that to get elected.

