Another Russian Invasion You Didn’t Know About

What if you had to support any foreigner who gives birth in your house? Guess what, you do!

We have already reported about birth tourism from France, from China and from the Middle East but we haven’t hit on Russia yet. Pregnant Russian women are coming in droves to the U.S. – for a price – about $50,000 – to have their anchor babies here.

It’s absurd and no one is talking about ending the practice which resulted from a footnote.

The ‘Today’ show aired a segment on birth tourism and the consequent chain migration that results, NBC News reported. The process is legal and protected under the current interpretation of the 14th Amendment.

They’re just coming for a better life and they might also send their children here for a free education. These children become anchor babies who can sponsor family members to the United States once they reach age 21.

“Today” noted that there are agencies handling the entire process for these women, from places to live, to doctors and immigration paperwork.

Most head for Miami where many Russians have settled.

Trump the candidate said that birth tourism needs to end. According to NBC News, it is one of the issues that will be addressed in the reform bill they hope to tackle. Trump and most Republicans want to end the practice.

This is a misreading of the 14th Amendment that needs to be corrected. The debate on the 14th Amendment is not a debate about deporting all illegal immigrants, it’s about stopping a flawed policy.

There are 5 to 10 million anchor babies in the United States. Their status allows them to bring in their entire families right down to 4th cousins through chain migration. It is a breakdown in the rule of law. As of 2010, one out of every ten births was to an illegal alien mother.

We have a problem birth tourism from Europe, failed states and communist nations which our leaders choose to ignore.

The U.S. is the only country in the West that follows this practice. If other countries don’t do it, why do we think it would be inhumane if we didn’t? Are we so convinced that we have no right to borders, control over immigration, and a hold on our sovereignty?